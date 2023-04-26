Lake City takes emergency measures in response to high water level unseen in more than 20 years

LAKE CITY, Minn. — As the Mississippi River continued rising to a level unseen in more than 20 years, the City Council of Lake City gathered on Friday, April 21, to declare a local emergency.

The city then moved roughly 20 mobile homes out of their designated spots in anticipation of the rising river level that ultimately didn't crest as high as anticipated.

"We haven't pulled trailers off since 2001," City Administrator Rob Keehn said. "This is not a frequent occurrence."

According to the National Weather Service, minor flooding begins at 16 feet. Moderate flooding begins at 18 feet, and major flooding begins at 20 feet.

This year, the high water crested at 18.98 feet late on Monday, April 24. It has since started to decrease. Monday's crest fell short of the projected high level of 19.7 feet.

ADVERTISEMENT

The record for the city is 22.18 feet, which happened in 1965. Although it didn't rise quite as high as expected, this year's peak is still the highest it's been in more than 20 years since it reached 20.13 feet in 2001.

The process of moving the mobile homes was no small task. According to Lake City's Harbor Administrator Jeff Brand, it requires plumbing, electrical work, jacking up the homes and navigating them out of tight spaces — as well as finding alternate locations to put them for the time being.

"Logistically, it's a nightmare," Brand said. "You don't want to do this unless you absolutely have to."

The city moved 10 of the homes Saturday, and another 10 between Sunday and Monday. Crews were preparing to move another 20 trailers before the water level started to decrease.

The Mississippi River at Lake City has risen to the highest level in more than 20 years. Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

The city owns the trailer court itself and leases it to the trailer owners. The homes are seasonal, though, so they were unoccupied at the time the water rose. The park's season starts May 1, which means the city had to move the trailers just a week before the residents would normally move in.

Keehn said depending on the weather in the coming days, they may start the process of returning the trailers to their spots next week. As part of the contract, the city passes the cost of moving the structures on to the renters.

The higher water came before any boats were launched into the marina for the year. However, other locations of the city's coastline were impacted too, including a children's park. It was sectioned off with yellow tape, as ducks swam in the standing water among the slides.

Brand said it's not just the high water level itself that can cause problems, but rather the high water level combined with violent weather.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If it's calm and there's no wind, we could handle almost 20 feet," Brand said. "But what if we get a storm or high winds? That's when the damage can all occur."