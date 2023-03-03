99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Lake City takes home 'Only in Minnesota' award

The city was recognized by Explore Minnesota for its 50th annual Water Ski Days celebration last year.

2022 Water Ski Days
Boaters enjoy the warm weather on Lake Pepin at Lake City on Thursday, June 23, 2022, during the 50th annual Water Ski Days. Lake City recently earned an Explore Minnesota award for its celebrations surrounding the invention of water skiing.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
March 03, 2023 03:35 PM

LAKE CITY — Last year, Lake City marked the 100th anniversary of the invention of water skiing and its 50th annual Water Ski Days . Those celebratory efforts earned the Lake City Chamber of Commerce/Visit Lake City a top award last month.

Explore Minnesota named Lake City the winner of its Only In Minnesota Award on Feb. 28. The award recognizes "an initiative that exemplifies the spirit of 'Only in Minnesota,' celebrating experiences unique or exclusive to Minnesota."

“The outpouring support of so many volunteers and community members to execute these milestone celebrations in Lake City was unbelievable, and we are so humbled to accept this award on behalf of Lake City," said Lake City Chamber Director Elizabeth Greenawalt. "It was a very special year for our community, and we look forward to building on last year’s festivities to make 2023 a great year as well.”

Also Read
Center Street Incident
Local
RPD: Decrease in violent crimes, increase in drug overdoses in 2022 annual report
Compared with 2021, sexual assaults dropped 19.8%, simple assaults dropped 16.4%, and kidnapping dropped 47%.
March 03, 2023 11:47 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Chateau Theatre
Local
Trial delayed in lawsuit filed by former Chateau Theatre operator
Exhibits Development Group is suing the city of Rochester, citing financial damages related to 2019 operating agreement that was cut short in 2021.
March 03, 2023 10:58 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
701 23rd St. NW
Local
Stewartville mobile home fire ruled accidental
The fire destroyed the mobile home Friday, Feb. 24.
March 03, 2023 09:14 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe

Last year's celebrations drew international attention to Ralph Samuelson's invention of water skiing , which happened on Lake Pepin in 1922.

The Only In Minnesota Award has previously gone to the Saint Paul Winter Carnival, the Minnesota State Fair and Warroad’s Riverbend Skate Path.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Rochester city logo
Local
Rochester Ethical Practices Board seeking applications
March 03, 2023 11:01 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Campus News graphic logo
Local
Campus News: Fall 2022 President's, Dean's lists and graduates
March 03, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Local
Today's Headlines: Kelly’s Lake House a dining destination even during Lake City’s cold season
March 03, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Ice Fishing
Community
Photos: Slice of Life March 2023
March 03, 2023 02:56 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
state wrestling
Prep
A pack of southeastern Minnesota wrestlers reach state quarterfinals
March 03, 2023 02:42 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Semifinal #2: Rochester vs Helena
Sports
Rochester Grizzlies in unusual position entering final weekend of regular season
March 03, 2023 12:15 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
IMG_1835.jpg
Business
Kelly’s Lake House a dining destination even during Lake City’s cold season
March 03, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson