Lake City takes home 'Only in Minnesota' award

LAKE CITY — Last year, Lake City marked the 100th anniversary of the invention of water skiing and its 50th annual Water Ski Days . Those celebratory efforts earned the Lake City Chamber of Commerce/Visit Lake City a top award last month.

Explore Minnesota named Lake City the winner of its Only In Minnesota Award on Feb. 28. The award recognizes "an initiative that exemplifies the spirit of 'Only in Minnesota,' celebrating experiences unique or exclusive to Minnesota."

“The outpouring support of so many volunteers and community members to execute these milestone celebrations in Lake City was unbelievable, and we are so humbled to accept this award on behalf of Lake City," said Lake City Chamber Director Elizabeth Greenawalt. "It was a very special year for our community, and we look forward to building on last year’s festivities to make 2023 a great year as well.”

Last year's celebrations drew international attention to Ralph Samuelson's invention of water skiing , which happened on Lake Pepin in 1922.

The Only In Minnesota Award has previously gone to the Saint Paul Winter Carnival, the Minnesota State Fair and Warroad’s Riverbend Skate Path.