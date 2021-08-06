SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Lake City woman hurt in single vehicle crash Friday morning in Wabasha County

The 23-year-old woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for her injuries Friday morning, Aug. 6, 2021.

Police lights crash report
stock photo
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
August 06, 2021 10:42 AM
ZUMBRO FALLS -- A Lake City woman suffered non-life threatening injuries Friday morning when her vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

The Minnesota State Patrol was called about 6:50 a.m. to U.S. Highway 63 and Wabasha County Road 72 for a report of single vehicle crash. A 2008 Pontiac G6, driven by 23-year-old Constance Lake Vonch, was southbound on the highway when it left the road and rolled, according to the State Patrol report.

Vonch, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for her injuries.

