News | Local

Lake City woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Wright County crash

A 2004 Chevy Suburban was driving west on Highway 55 when it collided with a 2017 Kia Sorento driving east on the highway.

Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
May 09, 2022 02:30 PM
ROCKFORD, Minn. — A Lake City woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle collision Sunday, May 8, 2022, on Minnesota Highway 55 in Rockford, Minn.

Nicole Ranae Synstelien, 36, of Lake City, was driving a 2004 Chevy Suburban west on Highway 55 near High Street at 8:23 p.m. when her vehicle collided with a 2017 Kia Sorento driving east, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Synstelien was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, Minn. The state patrol reports alcohol or drugs may have been a factor in the crash.

The driver of the Kia Sorento, Garrett Jeffery Schultz, 28, of Brooklyn Center, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office and Rockford Fire Department and Ambulance responded to the crash.

