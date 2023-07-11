Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Lance Pfrimmer remembered as attentive, intentional after sudden death

A 5K run hosted Monday by TerraLoco to remember Lance Pfrimmer drew a large crowd of attendees. "Lance touched a lot of people's lives, and his spirit will live on,” Brett Carroll said.

082720.S.RPB.CenturyMayoCC.28952.jpg
Mayo's Lance Pfrimmer runs in a cross country meet against Century on Aug. 27, 2020, at Century High School in Rochester.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin file photo
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 2:24 PM

ROCHESTER — Arely Jaime Luevano will always remember the car rides she took with Lance Pfrimmer to and from the University of Wisconsin-Stout, where they both ran cross country and track.

“Every time we rode with each other, we would always get coffee and argue about who was paying,” she said.

Luevano’s memories with Pfrimmer go back to their first meeting in first grade. The two went to Mayo High School’s homecoming together as freshmen. Luevano is now clinging to these memories after the sudden death of Pfrimmer in Menomonie, Wisconsin, over the weekend.

Find more news important to you

“The way he cared about those he loved was unmatched, and the impact he had on all of us will only make us strive to be more like him,” Luevano wrote to the Post Bulletin. “As unreal as it seems, this last weekend I lost my brother from another mother, but I will always cherish the good talks, memories and stupid little arguments regarding who would pay when we’d go out for coffee. Lance, I love you, hope to see you again one day and give you one of those hugs you’d give after every long conversation.”

Brett Carroll, Pfrimmer’s cross country coach at Mayo through his junior year, described Pfrimmer as intentional. Pfrimmer “took time to get to know everybody,” Carroll said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just the nicest kid ever,” Carroll said. “He just made everybody feel special. And the way that he spoke of others, his teammates and family especially, you could just tell the sheer joy and love of life and his friends and family that he had.”

Leah Karsten, who coached Pfrimmer and his sisters Kendall and Lara, remembered Pfrimmer as someone who was “shamelessly friendly to everybody.”

“He made it cool to be nice to everybody and give everybody attention,” she said. “I thought that was so cool.”

The time Pfrimmer spent cultivating relationships was evident by the crowd that attended the memorial 5K event put together by TerraLoco on Monday, July 10. The Pfrimmer family is heavily involved in the Rochester running community, so remembering Lance with a community run “just felt right,” Karsten said.

“It was incredibly emotional, but it felt like the right way to come together and be together and honor Lance and support (the Pfrimmer family),” she said. “It just wouldn't have felt right for the first time for us to see them all together at a funeral. Being able to see them in their element, being able to walk and run and be surrounded by people who love Lance and love the things that Lance and their family love to do. It just felt so right.”

Carroll said he wasn’t sure if the whole Stout team attended, but “it seemed like they were all there.” Attendance also included current and former Mayo athletes, Rochester runners and the immense group of friends Pfrimmer had.

“The message (at the 5K) was that Lance touched a lot of people's lives, and his spirit will live on,” Carroll said. “We can all take the lesson from Lance about how he touched each other's lives and we can just all slow down and get to know each other and be supportive of each other, like Lance was.”

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. She loves sports, '90s sitcoms, historical fiction and Quentin Tarantino movies. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Rochester city logo
Local
Temporary bike racks available through Rochester program
4h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
08-27 Delta on runway ols.jpg
Business
Delta to add a third daily Rochester-Minneapolis flight
4h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
20230706_143103.jpg
Business
Exhibitor Magazine is moving its offices into a northwest Rochester complex
4h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Gary Bares - "Soul Crossing"
Arts and Entertainment
A healing process created for the soul
2h ago
 · 
By  John Sievers
070423-Nana Gogo Escape Room
Business
Learning while playing: Rochester toybrary opens children’s escape room
6h ago
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Suhba Sisterhood
Lifestyle
A shoulder of support: This all-women group offers Muslim community members a safe space in Rochester
8h ago
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Oddchester - Steve Lange column sig
Community
Did you read the PB this month? This quiz will be the judge of that
9h ago
 · 
By  Steve Lange