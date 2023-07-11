Lance Pfrimmer remembered as attentive, intentional after sudden death

ROCHESTER — Arely Jaime Luevano will always remember the car rides she took with Lance Pfrimmer to and from the University of Wisconsin-Stout, where they both ran cross country and track.

“Every time we rode with each other, we would always get coffee and argue about who was paying,” she said.

Luevano’s memories with Pfrimmer go back to their first meeting in first grade. The two went to Mayo High School’s homecoming together as freshmen. Luevano is now clinging to these memories after the sudden death of Pfrimmer in Menomonie, Wisconsin, over the weekend.

“The way he cared about those he loved was unmatched, and the impact he had on all of us will only make us strive to be more like him,” Luevano wrote to the Post Bulletin. “As unreal as it seems, this last weekend I lost my brother from another mother, but I will always cherish the good talks, memories and stupid little arguments regarding who would pay when we’d go out for coffee. Lance, I love you, hope to see you again one day and give you one of those hugs you’d give after every long conversation.”

Brett Carroll, Pfrimmer’s cross country coach at Mayo through his junior year, described Pfrimmer as intentional. Pfrimmer “took time to get to know everybody,” Carroll said.

“Just the nicest kid ever,” Carroll said. “He just made everybody feel special. And the way that he spoke of others, his teammates and family especially, you could just tell the sheer joy and love of life and his friends and family that he had.”

Leah Karsten, who coached Pfrimmer and his sisters Kendall and Lara, remembered Pfrimmer as someone who was “shamelessly friendly to everybody.”

“He made it cool to be nice to everybody and give everybody attention,” she said. “I thought that was so cool.”

The time Pfrimmer spent cultivating relationships was evident by the crowd that attended the memorial 5K event put together by TerraLoco on Monday, July 10. The Pfrimmer family is heavily involved in the Rochester running community, so remembering Lance with a community run “just felt right,” Karsten said.

“It was incredibly emotional, but it felt like the right way to come together and be together and honor Lance and support (the Pfrimmer family),” she said. “It just wouldn't have felt right for the first time for us to see them all together at a funeral. Being able to see them in their element, being able to walk and run and be surrounded by people who love Lance and love the things that Lance and their family love to do. It just felt so right.”

Carroll said he wasn’t sure if the whole Stout team attended, but “it seemed like they were all there.” Attendance also included current and former Mayo athletes, Rochester runners and the immense group of friends Pfrimmer had.

“The message (at the 5K) was that Lance touched a lot of people's lives, and his spirit will live on,” Carroll said. “We can all take the lesson from Lance about how he touched each other's lives and we can just all slow down and get to know each other and be supportive of each other, like Lance was.”