News | Local

Land at heron nest site sells despite lawsuits, no approval

A $1.4 million sale has gone through despite no final approval of the development site and pending litigation.

Heron development 04242022.JPG
Construction equipment sits at the end of Boulder Creek Lane Southwest in Rochester Township April 24, 2022. Trees north of the road toward Cascade Creek have been cut down in a great blue heron nest colony.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
April 24, 2022 07:31 PM
ROCHESTER — Land targeted for development that contained a great blue heron nest colony has been sold.

International Properties, LLC has closed on 30 acres of property owned by Steve Connelly in Rochester Township for $1.4 million, records show.

Meanwhile, neighbors say the birds don’t appear to be returning this year to what’s left of the nest colony, also known as a rookery.

DSC04204 (2).JPG
Great blue herons sit among their nests in Rochester Township Thursday, March 25. (Photo contributed by the Zumbro Valley Audubon Society)

“With the total destruction of the trees and the disturbance daily, there is not a chance that the birds will come back this year,” said Michael Melford, a founding member of Save the Rookery, a nonprofit group advocating preserving the rookery.

If the herons were to return to the remaining nests in trees owned by neighboring property owners, they would be there by now, Melford said.

“They are well into their nesting already and other locations around the state,” he said.

The group installed nest cameras over the winter to observe the birds’ activities this year. None of the nests are occupied, the cameras show.

About half of the three to four dozen nests at the site have been destroyed, property owners said.

Meanwhile, a lawsuit brought by neighboring landowners last year under the Minnesota Environmental Resources Act is still pending. Neighbors filed the suit March 2021 after asking Olmsted County District Court Judge Pamela King for an emergency restraining order to prevent removal of the trees containing nests.

In a court hearing regarding the order, Carrol Henderson, who founded the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ nongame wildlife program, testified in court last year the upland rookery not near or in a major body of water is unique and no other examples exist in Minnesota. Henderson estimated the rookery had been in place for at least two or three decades.

King overturned the restraining order for multiple reasons including the fact that the nests were protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918. The act protects nests from destruction as long as they are occupied by birds. However, the law doesn’t provide protection if the nests are empty.

In March this year, neighbors again petitioned King for a restraining order to preserve the rookery.

King denied the request on technicalities . Neighbors then said they witnessed Connelly destroying trees on his property. Since then, more trees have been felled and a road into the property appears to be marked on the site.

Heron development road 04242022.JPG
Stakes mark a proposed development site at the end of Boulder Creek Lane Southwest in Rochester Township April 24, 2022.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

That’s despite the fact that the plan and plat for the development have not been approved by the Rochester Township Board.

Another lawsuit filed in November 2021 challenged the township board’s decision not to conduct an environmental impact statement for development of the site. That was heard last month in the Minnesota Court of Appeals. A decision is expected by sometime in June.

Another lawsuit was filed against the township board for its acceptance of a general development plan in November 2021. That lawsuit alleges the development plan doesn’t meet Township standards by having a private road with an improper slope of road toward Cascade Creek and violates Township minimum lot size standards.

Despite these legal challenges, work apparently continues on the site.

A number for International Properties LLC, owned by Aderonke Mordi, is disconnected and calls to a Connelly have not been returned.

Despite the tree removal, Melford said it is possible the birds could return to the remaining nests.

“They have been coming here for many years,” he said.

