Land-use question heads to council as Texas developer eyes 120 acres on the edge of northwest Rochester

ROCHESTER — A proposal to develop 120 acres of farmland on the edge of northwest Rochester continues to face differing opinions based on potential housing options.

“These types of land use decisions have major long-term fiscal impacts on the city,” Allison Sosa, Rochester’s Community Development planning supervisor, wrote in a report to the Rochester City Council.

The land in question is being considered for development by Texas-based Anthony Properties, which estimates an initial $16 million land investment is needed to start work on creating a mix of housing and commercial spaces on the 120 acres on the northeast corner of the intersection of 55th Street Northwest and 18th Avenue.

Justin Todd, the assistant vice president of development with Anthony Properties, has said more flexibility for allowed land use is needed to support the investment.

Under current city plans, the 120 acres would be zoned for single-family homes, if annexed into the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anthony Properties is asking that 27 acres be allowed for medium-density housing, which would include apartments and a proposed senior living facility. The developer’s request also seeks to dedicate 30 acres for commercial space.

No specific plans for development have been submitted, since the property remains outside city limits.

Community Development staff was asked in February to consider options for development, and presented the Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission with a plan to designate 20 acres along 18th Avenue for medium-density housing, with approximately 25 acres along 55th Street being marked for potential commercial development.

The commission voted 3-2 last month to recommend adoption of the Community Development proposal, but leaders from the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce and Rochester Area Economic Development, Inc., have voiced support for the Anthony Properties request.

“This project will help alleviate the genuine shortage of housing by increasing the housing supply, which will stabilize market rates to provide more affordable opportunities,” RAEDI President John Wade wrote in a letter to the Planning and Zoning Commission. “The current Anthony Properties proposal designated 25% to 30% of its total medium-density housing as senior housing, which is much needed in Rochester.”

Anthony Development along with its supporters point to the upgrades to 55th Street Northwest and 18th Avenue Northwest as key factors in the decision to add housing density at the site in an effort to address shortages, but city staff points to limited plans for public transit in the area.

Sosa points out that the city’s 2018 comprehensive plan calls for large apartment complexes and other multi-family housing to be centered around the city’s defined “primary transit network.”

“(Anthony Properties’) request to add up to 77 acres of multifamily development more than

ADVERTISEMENT

Being "1.3 miles from the nearest PTN corridor is contrary to the city's strategic growth policy, further delays low-density residential homeownership opportunities, and creates a less affordable housing product for the end user,” she wrote in her report to the council.

The council will discuss the developer’s request and staff proposal following a public hearing on the issue Monday. The hearing will be held during the council’s 7 p.m. meeting in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

The hearing is one of eight planned for Monday. The others include:



Plans for reconstruction of 16 ½ Street Northwest from 19th Avenue to 21st Avenue.

A requested utility easement vacation at 2620 N. Broadway Ave.

Changes to the city’s growth management map to make way for potential annexation of approximately 47 acres south of Scenic Point Drive Southwest and west of Scenic View Drive Southwest.

Annexation of the approximately 47 acres south of Scenic Point Drive Southwest and west of Scenic View Drive Southwest for planned single-family housing development.

Updating the city’s Unified Development Code to address tweaks requested six months after implementation.

A zoning change for a city-owned parking lot north of the Mayo Civic Center to make ways for planned construction of a housing complex.

A proposed ordinance addressing the retail sale of cannabis for adult recreational use.

Upcoming meetings

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of July 10 include:

Rochester



City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday In council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

City Council, 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the Government Center. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

Sustainability and Resiliency Commission, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in room 104 of City Hall, 201 Fourth St. SE.

Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers of the Government Center.

Olmsted County

