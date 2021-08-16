Landing granted continued use of Silver Lake Station

A lease to extend The Landing MN’s use of Silver Lake Station through April was approved Monday without comment.

The Rochester City Council unanimously approved the lease agreement to allow The Landing to continue operating a day center for people experiencing homelessness at the site.

The facility has been operating as a day center since November under a contract with the City of Rochester, but the extension will come without any additional funding from the city.

The new agreement will start when the city contract ends this month, and The Landing is not expected to receive any additional funding through the city.

The lease calls for the nonprofit organization to pay $1 for the eight months and requires the nonprofit to enhance record-keeping efforts, which is expected to help the city and Olmsted County officials determine the need for various services.

The Landing is also expected to provide safety and staff training plans, along with a weekly incident report.

By Feb. 1, the organization must also submit a plan for discontinuing services in the city-owned building. The plan is expected to start winding down operations on March 1, with specific steps outlined through the end of April.

