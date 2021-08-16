SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Landing granted continued use of Silver Lake Station

Lease allows city-owned building to be used as day center for people experiencing homelessness through April.

063021-THE-LANDING-0706.jpg
Guests eat lunch and rest on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the Landing MN day center at the former Silver Lake Station in Rochester. (Traci Westcott /twestcott@postbulletin.com)
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
August 16, 2021 06:17 PM
A lease to extend The Landing MN’s use of Silver Lake Station through April was approved Monday without comment.

The Rochester City Council unanimously approved the lease agreement to allow The Landing to continue operating a day center for people experiencing homelessness at the site.

The facility has been operating as a day center since November under a contract with the City of Rochester, but the extension will come without any additional funding from the city.

RELATED: The Landing MN asks for eight more months at Silver Lake Station

The new agreement will start when the city contract ends this month, and The Landing is not expected to receive any additional funding through the city.

The lease calls for the nonprofit organization to pay $1 for the eight months and requires the nonprofit to enhance record-keeping efforts, which is expected to help the city and Olmsted County officials determine the need for various services.

The Landing is also expected to provide safety and staff training plans, along with a weekly incident report.

By Feb. 1, the organization must also submit a plan for discontinuing services in the city-owned building. The plan is expected to start winding down operations on March 1, with specific steps outlined through the end of April.

In other business, the council also:

  • Approved a $180,000 agreement with the Sports Mentorship Academy to assist with the Rochester Police Department's Community Liaison program, Community Engagement Response Team, through 2024.

  • Voted to direct staff to continue work to determine best options for the disposition of seven city-owned properties, including lots in the Homestead Neighborhood and the parking lot north of Mayo Civic Center.

  • Approved seeking a $5 million federal Outdoor Recreation Partnership Legacy Grant to pay for half of proposed enhancements at Soldiers Field Park

  • Approved a final plat for 31 residential lots on 2.4 acres, north of 55th Street Northwest south of 56th Street Northwest and west of 52nd Avenue Northwest.
