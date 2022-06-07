Landlord: Tenant feels unsafe after Kutzky Park shooting

ROCHESTER — Three of the shots reported Friday landed in a rental home owned by Pat Ryan, who asked the Rochester City Council to address his tenant’s concerns.

“He does not feel safe,” said Ryan, who owns several rental properties in the area. “He does not feel the neighborhood is safe anymore.

He told the council Monday that he rents the Kutzky Park Neighborhood home to a neurosurgeon with a wife and two children.

“He wants to know if he should stay there or if anyone should stay there,” Ryan said,

Police are investigating the incident that occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, on the 1000 block of West Center Street Northwest.

Shortly after the incident, Rochester Police Sgt. Ben Schlag said nine to 20 shots were fired in a drive-by shooting.

Reports indicated a verbal argument might have occurred between an occupant in a vehicle and someone standing outside a nearby home before the shots were fired.

Rochester City Administrator Alison Zelms said she’s asked Mayor Kim Norton and Police Chief Jim Franklin to contact Ryan and the tenant to let them know what is being done.

While there are limits to what the city could do to control similar situations, Zelms said the police department is making headway in investigations surrounding other shootings that appear to be linked to drug activity.

Council President Brooke Carlson also said the department is coming close to being fully staffed after struggling to find new officers.

Zelms said several cadets are expected to be training and joining the department later this year.

“That’s something they have been actively focusing on,” she said.