News
|
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Landlord: Tenant feels unsafe after Kutzky Park shooting

Owner tells Rochester City Council that three of the shots fire Friday struck his rental property.

Center Street Incident
Rochester Police look for evidence as they respond to the report of shots fired on Friday, June 3, 2022, on the corner of Center and 11th Avenue Northwest in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
June 07, 2022 12:43 AM
ROCHESTER — Three of the shots reported Friday landed in a rental home owned by Pat Ryan, who asked the Rochester City Council to address his tenant’s concerns.

“He does not feel safe,” said Ryan, who owns several rental properties in the area. “He does not feel the neighborhood is safe anymore.

He told the council Monday that he rents the Kutzky Park Neighborhood home to a neurosurgeon with a wife and two children.

“He wants to know if he should stay there or if anyone should stay there,” Ryan said,

Police are investigating the incident that occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, on the 1000 block of West Center Street Northwest.

Shortly after the incident, Rochester Police Sgt. Ben Schlag said nine to 20 shots were fired in a drive-by shooting.

Reports indicated a verbal argument might have occurred between an occupant in a vehicle and someone standing outside a nearby home before the shots were fired.

Rochester City Administrator Alison Zelms said she’s asked Mayor Kim Norton and Police Chief Jim Franklin to contact Ryan and the tenant to let them know what is being done.

While there are limits to what the city could do to control similar situations, Zelms said the police department is making headway in investigations surrounding other shootings that appear to be linked to drug activity.

Council President Brooke Carlson also said the department is coming close to being fully staffed after struggling to find new officers.

Zelms said several cadets are expected to be training and joining the department later this year.

“That’s something they have been actively focusing on,” she said.

Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
