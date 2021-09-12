Landmark status for former Legends site considered Wednesday

There will be a public hearing Wednesday to determine the historic status of two Depression-era buildings in Rochester.

The Heritage Preservation Commission will hear opinions on the potential landmark designation of the buildings that most recently housed the former Legends Bar and Grill, but were originally home to a Red Owl grocery store and the Time Theatre.

The 6 p.m. Wednesday hearing stems from a landmark nomination submitted by Rochester resident Kevin Lund after the buildings were considered for demolition.

While the Rochester City Council has yet to make a final determination for the site along Fourth Street Southeast, west of the Zumbro River, the commission also hasn’t made a recommendation on the historic status.

A pair of city-funded reports state the side-by-side buildings have historical significance, but lack overall historical integrity required to be deemed a landmark.

Lund has argued that the buildings have important ties to the city’s past and should be preserved. He has indicated he will make his case for saving the buildings Wednesday.

The public hearing also allows for input from anyone else wishing to weigh in on the topic.

With the commission meeting online, participants will need to connect by internet or phone line.

An invitation to the online meeting can be requested, until noon Wednesday, by emailing communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov .

Audio of the meeting can also be accessed by calling 1-347-352-4853 with the conference ID: 983 075 159#.