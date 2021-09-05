SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Lanesboro man killed in crash outside Preston

A 19-year-old was killed in a one-vehicle crash Saturday night.

Preston - Fillmore County map.png
Created with Datawrapper
September 05, 2021 04:43 PM
PRESTON — A 19-year-old Lanesboro man was killed Saturday in a crash south of Preston.

The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office received a report at about 10 p.m. of a single-vehicle rollover crash on Fillmore County Road 12 about one mile east of U.S. Highway 52.

Sheriff's deputies found the driver in the vehicle unresponsive. Deputies attempted live-saving measures until EMTs arrived. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. No one else was injured in the accident, according to the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office.

The driver's identity will be released after his family has been notified.

The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office, Preston Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Preston Ambulance and Preston Fire Department all responded to the crash.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYFILLMORE COUNTY
