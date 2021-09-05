Lanesboro man killed in crash outside Preston

PRESTON — A 19-year-old Lanesboro man was killed Saturday in a crash south of Preston.

The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office received a report at about 10 p.m. of a single-vehicle rollover crash on Fillmore County Road 12 about one mile east of U.S. Highway 52.

Sheriff's deputies found the driver in the vehicle unresponsive. Deputies attempted live-saving measures until EMTs arrived. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. No one else was injured in the accident, according to the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office.

The driver's identity will be released after his family has been notified.

The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office, Preston Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Preston Ambulance and Preston Fire Department all responded to the crash.

ADVERTISEMENT