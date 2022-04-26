SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Lanesboro's 'Dinner on the Bluff' event returns for 18th year

This year's dinner will feature guest speaker Jacquelyn Fallon, who will discuss the peregrine falcon recovery program, as well as the species' history, process and monitoring discoveries in today's landscape.

eagle bluff dinner falcon image.jpg
A peregrine falcon, which will be the topic of discussion at the 18th annual "Dinner on the Bluff" event on Saturday, May 14, 2022.
Contributed / Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center
By Post Bulletin staff report
April 26, 2022 01:29 PM
LANESBORO — The annual "Dinner on the Bluff" event at the Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center in Lanesboro will take place on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

The event, now in its 18th year, is centered around giving "thought-leaders and experts in the environmental field the opportunity to discuss issues with the broader Eagle Bluff community," according to a statement from the learning center.

This year's dinner will feature guest speaker Jacquelyn Fallon, vice-president of field operations and Minnesota state coordinator for the Midwest Peregrine Society. Fallon will speak on the peregrine falcon recovery program, as well as the species' history, process and monitoring discoveries in today's landscape.

“The story of the peregrine falcon’s comeback is an important lesson for us all to remember since humans were responsible, through DDT, for their decline.” Eagle Bluff Executive Director Colleen Foehrenbacher said. “While celebrating the great success of the peregrine recovery program, Fallon’s talk will also be a great reminder for us all to be assessing how our actions affect the natural world to ensure our decisions aren’t having unintended negative consequences.”

Fallon's speech will be preceded by a three-course dinner with complimentary beer, wine and snacks provided beforehand. Tickets are $30 and the doors for the event open at 5 p.m.

For more information or to register, visit eaglebluffmn.org/falcon , or call 507-467-2437.

