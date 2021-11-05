Large law enforcement presence in Stewartville results in no arrests Friday

STEWARTVILLE -- A call for a report of a possible burglary in progress led to a large law enforcement presence in Stewartville early Friday morning.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office received a call about 4:30 a.m. for a possible burglary in progress at a residence in the 2000 block of Lark Lane Northwest. The caller was not home at the time, but believed there was someone in her home because she could hear a man's voice on the security cameras in her home, according to Capt. James Schueller.

The woman checked her cameras after receiving texts from the man, who is well-known to law enforcement, making it seem like he was in her home.

Deputies, with the help of the Rochester Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol, set up a perimeter around the property because it was believed the man had Minnesota Department of Corrections warrants and that he was armed. Voice commands were made in an effort to get him out of the home. When there was no response, a robot was sent in to search the home and it was determined that the residence was empty, according to Schueller.

Law enforcement was on scene for approximately two hours. About 8:30 a.m., Schueller said lthere was no probable cause that a burglary had even occurred at the residence.