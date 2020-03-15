Rochester’s Mayo Civic Center is canceling or postponing all events with groups of 250 or more people.
The weekend announcement came less than a week after Experience Rochester President Joe Ward indicated such actions could be a possibility.
“Things are changing by the minute,” he told the organization’s board Tuesday.
On Friday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Health issued recommendations regarding the coronavirus pandemic and public gatherings.
Ward said his team, which took over operations of the Civic Center this year, responded quickly to change plans for large events and start working with organizers of smaller events to make sure accommodations allow participants and audience members to maintain a 6-foot distance between people.
If the recommended space for social distancing is not possible, Ward said the smaller events will be canceled or postponed.
Last week, he said the preference is to reschedule events, when possible.
The private nonprofit Experience Rochester was created last year to combine the facility’s operating and marketing efforts, which had been conducted by separate entities in the past. The transition, as well as past practices, left the facility with open spaces in the schedule this year.
“Our team will work diligently to reschedule as many postponed events as possible to a date that is deemed to be safer for the health of our community and all of our guests,” Ward said in Saturday’s announcement.
Joe Kollar, the center’s director of operations, said Tuesday that the team had already started increasing its efforts to wipe down handrails and other surfaces throughout the facility. Additionally, added hand sanitizing stations were put in place.
Ward said Spectra, the facility’s contracted food-and-beverage operator, also was taking special precautions related to food handling, and ASM, the contracted facilities operator, continued to review any special needs.
Ricky Gonzales, ASM’s general manager for the Civic Center, has been working with city ofificals, since the city-owned facility remains part of Rochester’s emergency operations plan.
“We are that refuge of last resort,” Ward said.
Ward said the nature of the concern related to COVID-19, the illness related to the coronavirus, creates new ground for the teams working under the Mayo Civic Center and Experience Rochester flags.
“This is a situation none of us have experienced,” he said.
However, he said they share a common goal.
“The health and safety of our guests and team members is our top priority,” he said in Saturday’s statement. “In accordance with the governor’s recommendations and following the lead of our partners with Olmsted County Public Health, Mayo Clinic, Olmsted Medical Center and the City of Rochester, we will continue to follow this rapidly evolving situation and respond accordingly with great care for our community.”
With the cancelation of large events through April 30, Ward said any ticket holders will be notified by email.