Las Vegas man arrested in Olmsted County after police pursuit started in Wisconsin

DOVER — A Las Vegas man was arrested in Olmsted County Wednesday, March 16, 2022, after leading law enforcement on a pursuit across state lines in a stolen U-Haul truck.

The Winona County Sheriff's Office was notified around 10:20 a.m. by La Crosse county authorities that the truck was traveling westbound on Interstate 90 in La Crosse County and approaching the Winona County line, according to a news release from the Winona County Sheriff's Office.

The truck was initially wanted for a gas drive-off complaint in Richland County, Wisconsin, and did not stop for law enforcement in Vernon County, Wisconsin, where it was located. The truck continued into La Crosse County, where several attempts to stop it using spike strips were unsuccessful.

By the time the truck reached Winona County, law enforcement had learned it was reported stolen out of Battle Creek, Michigan.

The truck was located by Winona County authorities on I-90 near Nodine and a pursuit began.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Several attempts were made using spike strips to stop the U-Haul vehicle," the news release states. "The U-Haul truck was eventually stopped on Olmsted County Road 10 ... with the use spike strips and a low-speed contact maneuver."

No one was injured in the incident.

The driver of the truck, identified by the sheriff's office as 26-year-old Demandre Tyshann Andrew Frazier, of Las Vegas, was arrested on suspicion of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, reckless driving and giving false name and date of birth to an officer.

The Winona County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the St. Charles Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol and Olmsted County Sheriffs Office.