Latino Fest celebrates art, food, culture and dance Oct. 1 in Rochester
The free, all-day event will feature family activities from noon to 4 p.m. and music, dance and food from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Chateau Theater, 15 First St. SW.
We are part of The Trust Project.
ROCHESTER — A new festival will celebrate art, food, cultures and dance with Latino Fest on Oct. 1.
The free, all-day event hosted by the Alliance of Chicanos, Hispanic and Latino Americans will feature family activities from noon to 4 p.m. and music, dance and food from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Chateau Theater, 15 First St. SW.
Brothers Mike and Tony Derouin began working at the shop in the mid-70s with their dad, who opened Thee Only Shoe Repair a decade before.
Registration funds will support the International Committee of the Red Cross Ukraine Crisis for the health and safety of Ukrainian people.
The nonprofit also offers educational opportunities, civic engagement, community partnerships and cultural exchange and works to empower the Chicano, Hispanic, and Latino American communities in Rochester, according to an ACHLA news release.
Here is a rundown of the Latino Fest events:
- Learn about the legends of monarch butterflies and their ties to Latin America.
- Enjoy traditional dances, such as baile folklórico.
- Learn about traditional Latin American dresses and clothing in a fashion show.
- Take part in a Mexican grito/cry contest to see who can yell best as a mariachi.
- Visit local Rochester booths where different parts of Latin America will be represented.
For more information, visit achla-mn.org .
The owners of Rochester’s pair of Potbelly Sandwich Shops announced on social media on Thursday that Sept. 23, 2022 will be the final day of operation for the original downtown location at 318 First Ave. SW in the 318 Commons building.
The motorcyclist was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
District 24A candidates square off in League of Women Voters forum.