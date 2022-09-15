Latino Fest celebrates art, food, culture and dance Oct. 1 in Rochester

ROCHESTER — A new festival will celebrate art, food, cultures and dance with Latino Fest on Oct. 1.

The free, all-day event hosted by the Alliance of Chicanos, Hispanic and Latino Americans will feature family activities from noon to 4 p.m. and music, dance and food from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Chateau Theater, 15 First St. SW.

The nonprofit also offers educational opportunities, civic engagement, community partnerships and cultural exchange and works to empower the Chicano, Hispanic, and Latino American communities in Rochester, according to an ACHLA news release.

Here is a rundown of the Latino Fest events:



Learn about the legends of monarch butterflies and their ties to Latin America.

Enjoy traditional dances, such as baile folklórico.

Learn about traditional Latin American dresses and clothing in a fashion show.

Take part in a Mexican grito/cry contest to see who can yell best as a mariachi.

Visit local Rochester booths where different parts of Latin America will be represented.

For more information, visit achla-mn.org .