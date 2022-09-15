We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Latino Fest celebrates art, food, culture and dance Oct. 1 in Rochester

The free, all-day event will feature family activities from noon to 4 p.m. and music, dance and food from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Chateau Theater, 15 First St. SW.

A poster for Latino Fest 2022 in Rochester.
Latino Fest will be hosted Oct. 1, 2022 at the Chateau Theater in Rochester.
Contributed / Alliance of Chicanos, Hispanic and Latino Americans
By Staff reports
September 15, 2022 11:32 AM
ROCHESTER — A new festival will celebrate art, food, cultures and dance with Latino Fest on Oct. 1.

The free, all-day event hosted by the Alliance of Chicanos, Hispanic and Latino Americans will feature family activities from noon to 4 p.m. and music, dance and food from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Chateau Theater, 15 First St. SW.

The nonprofit also offers educational opportunities, civic engagement, community partnerships and cultural exchange and works to empower the Chicano, Hispanic, and Latino American communities in Rochester, according to an ACHLA news release.

Here is a rundown of the Latino Fest events:

  • Learn about the legends of monarch butterflies and their ties to Latin America.
  • Enjoy traditional dances, such as baile folklórico.
  • Learn about traditional Latin American dresses and clothing in a fashion show.
  • Take part in a Mexican grito/cry contest to see who can yell best as a mariachi.
  • Visit local Rochester booths where different parts of Latin America will be represented.

For more information, visit achla-mn.org .

