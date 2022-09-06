SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
'Laughing Waters' art exhibition opens at Minnesota Marine Art Museum next week

The artist, Karen Savage-Blue, will lead two gallery tours on Sept. 17, one day after the exhibition opens in Winona.

Karen Savage-Blue, Noticeably Still, 2019. Acrylic on canvas (1).jpg
"Noticeably Still," a painting by Karen Savage-Blue. An exhibition of Savage-Blue's work opens at Winona's Minnesota Marine Art Museum on Sept. 16, 2022.
Contributed / Minnesota Marine Art Museum
By Staff reports
September 06, 2022 04:11 PM
WINONA — A new exhibition featuring an Indigenous artist's work will open at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum in Winona on Friday, Sept. 16.

Laughing Waters is a collection of paintings by Karen Savage-Blue, who is an enrolled member of the Fond du Lac Band of Ojibwe. She is an artist and educator whose work appears in the permanent collections of the Tweed Museum of Art, the Minnesota Historical Society and the Fond du Lac Reservation.

The museum describes Savage-Blue's work as "dreamlike and surreal" and often depicting nature "in its raw form, creating a platform where thoughts and emotions overcome the tendency to decipher meaning."

Visitors can attend an opening reception for the artist on Sept. 16, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. At-the-door tickets are $10, but students and MMAM members can enter for free.

Savage-Blue will also lead two gallery Walk & Talk events on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, where she will lead a tour of her exhibition and talk about her work. The events, which start at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. are free with paid admission, but attendees must register in advance by calling MMAM at 507-474-6626.

Related Topics: WINONA AREAARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
