'Laughing Waters' art exhibition opens at Minnesota Marine Art Museum next week

WINONA — A new exhibition featuring an Indigenous artist's work will open at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum in Winona on Friday, Sept. 16.

Laughing Waters is a collection of paintings by Karen Savage-Blue, who is an enrolled member of the Fond du Lac Band of Ojibwe. She is an artist and educator whose work appears in the permanent collections of the Tweed Museum of Art, the Minnesota Historical Society and the Fond du Lac Reservation.

The museum describes Savage-Blue's work as "dreamlike and surreal" and often depicting nature "in its raw form, creating a platform where thoughts and emotions overcome the tendency to decipher meaning."

Visitors can attend an opening reception for the artist on Sept. 16, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. At-the-door tickets are $10, but students and MMAM members can enter for free.

Savage-Blue will also lead two gallery Walk & Talk events on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, where she will lead a tour of her exhibition and talk about her work. The events, which start at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. are free with paid admission, but attendees must register in advance by calling MMAM at 507-474-6626.