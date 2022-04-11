Law enforcement cautions not to leave valuables in vehicles

ROCHESTER — Local law enforcement is encouraging residents to not leave valuables in their vehicles after a recent uptick in windows being smashed and items being stolen.

In recent days, the sheriff's office has taken reports of thefts from vehicles from the River Road Dog Park on 62nd Street Northwest and Chester Woods Park, 8378 U.S. Highway 14 SE, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

Schueller said of the four vehicles broken into at the two locations, two were left unlocked and two had windows smashed in order for items to be stolen. In one of the incidents, thieves attempted to use checks in the Twin Cities taken from one of the purses. The woman had already notified her bank so she lost no money in that incident.

Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen said officers have seen similar car break-ins at area gyms.

Residents are urged to not leave their valuables in their vehicles at all but especially not in plain sight.