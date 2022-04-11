Read Today's Paper Monday, April 11
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Law enforcement cautions not to leave valuables in vehicles

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and the Rochester Police Department have seen an uptick in reports of vehicles being broken into and valuables being stolen.

Police lights crime
stock photo
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
April 11, 2022 09:34 AM
Share

ROCHESTER — Local law enforcement is encouraging residents to not leave valuables in their vehicles after a recent uptick in windows being smashed and items being stolen.

In recent days, the sheriff's office has taken reports of thefts from vehicles from the River Road Dog Park on 62nd Street Northwest and Chester Woods Park, 8378 U.S. Highway 14 SE, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

Schueller said of the four vehicles broken into at the two locations, two were left unlocked and two had windows smashed in order for items to be stolen. In one of the incidents, thieves attempted to use checks in the Twin Cities taken from one of the purses. The woman had already notified her bank so she lost no money in that incident.

Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen said officers have seen similar car break-ins at area gyms.

Residents are urged to not leave their valuables in their vehicles at all but especially not in plain sight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read
mprdaunte-wright-one-year1.jpg
Minnesota
One year later: Reform far from finished following Daunte Wright's killing
Wright's mother Katie grieves while she works to change policing.
April 11, 2022 10:29 AM
 · 
By  Nina Moini / MPR News
Crime - Police lights
Local
Updated: Police find two dozen shell casings in Northwest Rochester shooting
Police responded to a shots fired call at 10 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022.
April 11, 2022 09:21 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: April 10-16, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
April 11, 2022 07:17 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Load More

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYOLMSTED COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
What to read next
Christine Song
Exclusive
Local
Pursuing a cure: Mayo High School junior is in the race to tackle breast cancer
"The level of effort she puts into this work is just way above the norm for people of her age,” said Val Lowe, a Mayo Clinic doctor and mentor of Christine Song's.
April 11, 2022 09:26 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police car lights crime crash arrest
Local
Rochester octogenarian in critical condition after being struck by car Saturday night
The 25-year-old driver was not ticketed as a result of the Saturday, April 9, 2022, crash, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.
April 11, 2022 09:06 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Thoma
Local
Foster parents-to-be see a need to fill -- and fill it
Olmsted County continues looking for new foster parents to help fill gaps for children needing temporary homes.
April 11, 2022 08:59 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Paul Dillard.jpg
Local
Area briefs: American Legion national commander speaks in Austin on April 13
Winona Community Foundation issues $76,380 in grants to 13 organizations; Habitat for Humanity holding fundraiser in Winona.
April 11, 2022 08:30 AM