Law enforcement: Don't leave warming car unattended

ROCHESTER — A vehicle was reported stolen Oct. 18, 2022, between 6:30 a.m. and 6:50 a.m. from the 500 block of 24th Street Southwest.

The 50-year-old man who reported the incident told law enforcement that he left his work vehicle unattended in his driveway while warming up. When he came back out the vehicle was gone.

"Don't warm your cars up unattended because people will steal them," Moilanen said.

There are no suspects in the case.