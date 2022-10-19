SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, October 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Law enforcement: Don't leave warming car unattended

As the weather drops, law enforcement is warning residents not to leave their vehicle unattended while warming it up, following a report that a vehicle was stolen this week from a man doing just that.

Police car lights crime crash arrest
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
October 19, 2022 10:16 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A vehicle was reported stolen Oct. 18, 2022, between 6:30 a.m. and 6:50 a.m. from the 500 block of 24th Street Southwest.

Also Read
Scam graphic
Local
Rochester man scammed out of hundreds of dollars in gift card scheme
Law enforcement has repeatedly warned against sending gift cards to people you don't know.
October 19, 2022 10:15 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Ambulance stock photo
Local
Law enforcement stresses gun safety after Olmsted County man shoots self in leg
The 70-year-old man said he was trying to clean the gun when it went off and shot him in the leg.
October 19, 2022 10:13 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

The 50-year-old man who reported the incident told law enforcement that he left his work vehicle unattended in his driveway while warming up. When he came back out the vehicle was gone.

"Don't warm your cars up unattended because people will steal them," Moilanen said.

There are no suspects in the case.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTOLMSTED COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: Gov. Tim Walz, GOP challenger Scott Jensen spar in first and only TV debate
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
October 19, 2022 07:58 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
IMG_1718.jpg
Local
Rochester mayoral candidates differ on plans for city
Norton and Noser highlight differences on governance style, renewable energy, policies to address racial inequities and DMC during League of Women Voters candidate forum.
October 18, 2022 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Karen MacLaughlin and Mark Ostrem during the Olmsted County Attorney Forum Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 at the Rochester Public Library
Local
Olmsted County attorney candidates offer insight into differences
Karen MacLaughlin and Mark Ostrem had very similar stances with a few stark differences in Tuesday nights Olmsted County Attorney Forum hosted by the League of Women Voters at the Rochester Public Library.
October 18, 2022 09:11 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Mayo, Red Wing girls swimming
Local
Rochester Public Schools approves funds for Mayo High School pool maintenance
Work on the pool is expected to begin in the spring of 2023 and wrap up that fall.
October 18, 2022 08:53 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer