Law enforcement lose suspect in Rochester vehicle pursuit

ROCHESTER — A suspect involved in a vehicle pursuit managed to escape arrest Monday, July 25, 2022, after multiple agencies set up a perimeter to look for the suspect in Rochester, according to a news release from the Minnesota State Patrol.

A Minnesota State Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for an equipment violation on East Circle Drive and Silver Road Northeast in Rochester when the vehicle fled, turning onto North Broadway leaving the city. The vehicle later drove into a ditch on the corner of 50th Avenue North and 75th Street Northeast.

The driver fled on foot, and the State Patrol, along with the Rochester Police Department and the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office set up a perimeter in the area. A State Patrol helicopter also aided in the search.

The driver was not located but is not considered a threat to the public.

The State Patrol considers the incident an active investigation and are attempting to locate the driver.