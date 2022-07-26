SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
News reporting
Law enforcement lose suspect in Rochester vehicle pursuit

Following a vehicle pursuit, law enforcement was not able to locate the suspect who fled on foot. A State Patrol helicopter aided in the search.

Crime - Police lights
stock photo
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
July 26, 2022 10:50 AM
ROCHESTER — A suspect involved in a vehicle pursuit managed to escape arrest Monday, July 25, 2022, after multiple agencies set up a perimeter to look for the suspect in Rochester, according to a news release from the Minnesota State Patrol.

A Minnesota State Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for an equipment violation on East Circle Drive and Silver Road Northeast in Rochester when the vehicle fled, turning onto North Broadway leaving the city. The vehicle later drove into a ditch on the corner of 50th Avenue North and 75th Street Northeast.

Also Read
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: July 24-30, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
July 27, 2022 08:24 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Elton Hills Drive Bridge
Local
Finally: Elton Hills Drive bridge scheduled to reopen
New bridge will return four lanes of travel after years of restrictions.
July 26, 2022 02:34 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

The driver fled on foot, and the State Patrol, along with the Rochester Police Department and the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office set up a perimeter in the area. A State Patrol helicopter also aided in the search.

The driver was not located but is not considered a threat to the public.

The State Patrol considers the incident an active investigation and are attempting to locate the driver.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
