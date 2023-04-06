Law enforcement organizes mass search for missing Winona woman on Friday

WINONA, Minn. — The Minnesota Civil Air Patrol has joined the search for a missing 26-year-old Winona woman.

Madeline Kingsbury, a University of Minnesota graduate student and Mayo Clinic employee, disappeared from her Winona home on March 31. Her disappearance is considered “involuntary” and “suspicious,” Winona Police Chief Tom Williams said. The family is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to finding her.

“Civil Air Patrol aircraft now aloft and conducting search missions. We are grateful for their support. Commander says that their presence in the assigned areas will be very obvious,” wrote David Kingsbury in The Search for Maddi Facebook group . “We pray for their success and safety while conducting this important mission. Just as we do for all of you looking for our Madeline. We can never repay so many, many people for their concern and action in this extraordinarily difficult time for our family.”

The public is requested to help in a mass search on Friday, April 7 at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. with the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Winona Police Department and Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office. Volunteers are needed for four hours, which will cover “rough terrain and long distances,” according to a Winona Police Department news release.

Volunteers, 18 years old and older, are requested to sign up online on SignUpGenius. The searches start at the Winona County Goodview Fire Department at 4135 Fifth St. in Winona and the Fillmore County Rushford-Peterson School at 1000 Pine Meadows Lane in Rushford. Volunteers will then be assigned to a search area and bussed to the location.

The group also organized searches throughout the day Thursday in the Mabel area. While searching, the group reminds people never to search alone, to stay off private property and to stay safe and hydrated. For anything suspicious, helpful or questionable, contact the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office at 507-765-3874 (Option 1). If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at winonaareacrimestoppers.com or 507-457-6530.

Law enforcement is searching in the eastern portion of Fillmore County and the city of Winona, Wilson Township, and Hillsdale Township, Norway Township, Preble Township, northern Newburg Township, eastern Holt Township and eastern Amherst Township.

If you have searched a particular area, please email the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office at search@co.fillmore.mn.us and describe the specific area and method that you used to search.

For more search information, visit the Finding Madeline Kingsbury Facebook page.