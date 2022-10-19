SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, October 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Law enforcement stresses gun safety after Olmsted County man shoots self in leg

The 70-year-old man said he was trying to clean the gun when it went off and shot him in the leg.

Ambulance stock photo
Ambulance
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
October 19, 2022 10:13 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

SALEM TOWNSHIP — Familiarity with a firearm and knowing if it's loaded or not are important things anyone handling a firearm should know, said Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

These comments came after it was reported to the Sheriff's Office that a 70-year-old man shot himself in the leg with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun that he was trying to clean the night of Oct. 17, 2022.

Also Read
Police car lights crime crash arrest
Local
Law enforcement: Don't leave warming car unattended
As the weather drops, law enforcement is warning residents not to leave their vehicle unattended while warming it up, following a report that a vehicle was stolen this week from a man doing just that.
October 19, 2022 10:16 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Scam graphic
Local
Rochester man scammed out of hundreds of dollars in gift card scheme
Law enforcement has repeatedly warned against sending gift cards to people you don't know.
October 19, 2022 10:15 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

"I'm guessing that he had removed the clip from the gun but probably forgot or wasn't aware that one was in the chamber," Schueller said. "Never point a gun anywhere that you don't feel safe a bullet can fly through."

The Rochester Police Department also has free cable-style gun locks available through a partnership with Project ChildSafe to distribute firearm safety kits. Each kit includes a locking device and a safety brochure.

To get a kit, people can stop by Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at either RPD's North Station at 40001 West River Parkway Northwest or the Law enforcement Center on 101 Fourth Street Southeast.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Schueller:

Once a Sheriff's deputy arrived at the residence on the 5000 block of 80th Avenue Southeast, he saw the man sitting in a chair and applying pressure to the wound. The deputy could see the man's pants were soaked with blood and that blood had begun pooling under the man.

Finding an entry and exit wound, the deputy applied a tourniquet to control the bleeding. About five minutes later Byron First Responders and a Mayo Clinic Ambulance arrived and took the patient to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

The man told the deputy that he thought the gun was unloaded and was going to clean it. When he pulled the slide back, the gun went off and he called 911 immediately.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTOLMSTED COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: Gov. Tim Walz, GOP challenger Scott Jensen spar in first and only TV debate
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
October 19, 2022 07:58 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
IMG_1718.jpg
Local
Rochester mayoral candidates differ on plans for city
Norton and Noser highlight differences on governance style, renewable energy, policies to address racial inequities and DMC during League of Women Voters candidate forum.
October 18, 2022 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Karen MacLaughlin and Mark Ostrem during the Olmsted County Attorney Forum Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 at the Rochester Public Library
Local
Olmsted County attorney candidates offer insight into differences
Karen MacLaughlin and Mark Ostrem had very similar stances with a few stark differences in Tuesday nights Olmsted County Attorney Forum hosted by the League of Women Voters at the Rochester Public Library.
October 18, 2022 09:11 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Mayo, Red Wing girls swimming
Local
Rochester Public Schools approves funds for Mayo High School pool maintenance
Work on the pool is expected to begin in the spring of 2023 and wrap up that fall.
October 18, 2022 08:53 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer