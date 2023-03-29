Law enforcement surrounds home of shooting suspect in Cannon Falls

CANNON FALLS — Law enforcement has surrounded a Cannon Falls residence following the shooting of a 26-year-old woman around 11:32 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023, according to the Cannon Falls Police Department.

According to the department:

CPD officers established a perimeter around the residence with the assistance of the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, the Dakota County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol. A 25-year-old male suspect is believed to be inside the residence.

There is no threat to the public, however, law enforcement encourages to remain inside and secure their homes until the man has been located.

The Cannon Falls Schools were notified and have implemented a no one in or out protocol out of abundance caution until the location of the suspect is known.

The woman was taken to a safe area by officers and she was transported by Cannon Falls Ambulance to a level one trauma center.