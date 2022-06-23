Law Enforcement Torch Run ends day in Rochester

ROCHESTER — The 95-mile journey of the Special Olympics Flame of Hope concluded Wednesday in Rochester from Hastings, Minnesota.

Along the way, it had runner and bicycle rider escorts of people from law enforcement agencies, fire departments and corrections facilities from throughout Southeast Minnesota for various legs of the journey.

Since 1986, Minnesota law enforcement agencies have participated in a Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Minnesota Summer Special Olympics. The event raises funds for and awareness of the games throughout the state.

Eight members of the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office made the entire trek Wednesday.

“These people, the Special Olympics Athletes and their families, have challenges every day,” said Kevin Torgerson, Olmsted County Sheriff. “This is one day of the year we can do something to support them when they work so hard 365 days a year.”

Torgerson participated in the inaugural run in 1986 as a first-year deputy with the office. An avid runner, he has participated in every run since except one year in which he was injured but drove a support squad car for the riders and runners.

Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson leads a chant as athlete Brandon Hall carries the torch during the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run along 3rd Avenue Southeast heading towards the Olmsted County Government Center on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

This year, participants will run a total of 925 miles through communities across Minnesota. The final leg of the run will conclude in Stillwater, Saturday June 25, 2022, at the Summer Games opening ceremonies there.

The Olmsted County contingent left from Rochester for Hastings at 5 a.m. and returned to Rochester about 12 hours later to pose for photos at the Government Center shortly before 6 p.m.

Anyone can join the run. Participants show their support by donating $20 and receive a commemorative T-shirt or hat.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run began in 1981 in Kansas, with the purpose of encouraging law enforcement to be active in the community and support Special Olympics Kansas.

Since the run was established, it has raised over $600 million for Special Olympics programs.