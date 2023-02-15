99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Lawmakers seek to extend tax exemption to rebuild Mazeppa property destroyed by fire

After WD's Bar and Grill in Mazeppa burned down in 2018, the Minnesota Legislature passed a tax exemption to help restore the property. But the COVID-19 pandemic delayed efforts to rebuild.

354836ac277c5a282a39a5b3d62469b9.jpg
An early morning fire destroyed WD’s Bar and Grill Sunday, March 11, 2018, in downtown Mazeppa.
Contributed / Mazeppa Fire Department
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
February 15, 2023 12:29 PM

MAZEPPA — Nearly five years ago, WD’s Bar and Grill in Mazeppa was completely destroyed in an overnight fire. The loss of the historic building, built in 1860 and a local gathering place, made an impact on Mazeppa.

After the fire, then-Rep. Steve Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa, successfully introduced legislation to provide a tax exemption for building materials, supplies and equipment purchased to rebuild at that site. But the COVID-19 pandemic halted rebuilding plans, and the exemption expired on Jan. 1, 2022.

Now, there's an effort to stretch that exemption to 2025.

Also Read
SEXUAL ASSAULT COURTS.png
Local
Former Rochester police officer accused of raping teen allowed to stay out of jail while awaiting court date
The former officer, who served on the Rochester Police Department for about a year, will spend time preparing for his case outside of a jail cell provided he follows certain release conditions.
February 15, 2023 10:12 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
RPD - Death Investigation
Local
Body found outside Rochester parking ramp
Rochester Police received the deceased person call at 7:34 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.
February 15, 2023 10:02 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
RPD - BURGLARY.png
Local
$7k worth of sports trading cards stolen from Rochester home
The burglary was reported at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.
February 15, 2023 09:41 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe

SB 313 , authored by now-Sen. Drazkowski, was heard by the Senate Tax Committee on Tuesday morning and was held over for potential inclusion in an omnibus bill later this session.

"We put both a property tax exemption and a sales tax exemption initially into law in 2019," Drazkowski said. "The sales tax exemption was never utilized because the property wasn't built, and it still hasn't been rebuilt."

ADVERTISEMENT

Extending the exemption to Jan. 1, 2025, Drazkowski said, would lower the barriers to entry for the property owners to construct a new building on that site. The lot at 217 First Ave. N. was cleared after the fire, but new construction hasn't started.

Mazeppa city administrator Karl Nahrgang said the WD's property has changed hands since the fire. He testified in support of the bill Tuesday.

20Drazkowski.jpg
State Sen. Steve Drazkowski
Contributed / Minnesota Legislature

"The plan from the individual that owns it now is that they would like to start building this spring," Nahrgang said.

A new investment in Mazeppa, Nahrgang said, could spur more business growth and development in the city of 847 people.

"We don't have a very big downtown, so anything that helps to add on to those, it's a positive in our book," Nahrgang said. "The more amenities you have, the more you have to offer people, the more likely they are to either purchase a home or build a home in your community."

Drazkowski said he's optimistic that SB 313 will pass the Legislature as part of a larger bill this year.

"I've had discussions with the chair of the committee, and she seems to be very supportive," Drazkowski said. "It appears it's likely going to be rolled into the omnibus tax bill in both houses at this point."

Reps. Steve Jacob and Pam Altendorf introduced the companion bill, HF 351 , in the Minnesota House.

ADVERTISEMENT

The property's new owners could not be reached for comment.

Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's region reporter, covering the greater Rochester area. Before joining the Post Bulletin in 2022, she attended Kansas State University and served as an editor for the student newspaper, the Kansas State Collegian, and news director for Wildcat 91.9, K-State's student radio station. Readers can reach Dené at ddryden@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Academic Notebook.png
Local
Academic Notebook: John Marshall January Student of the Month
February 15, 2023 12:34 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Lake Pepin Ice Survey
Local
High winds postpone Lake Pepin ice measurement surveys
February 15, 2023 12:25 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
IMG_8750249.jpeg
Local
Goodhue County voters elect Susan Betcher to county board
February 15, 2023 09:39 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Madison Kelly
Lifestyle
Style should make you happy
February 15, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Anne Murphy
0-2 (5).jpg
Community
Getting Rec'd: Hubbub over boards on ice rink delay Rec Center
February 15, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
Shrimp Skewers
Lifestyle
Lent us eat without meat
February 15, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Holly Ebel
_DSC0127.JPG
Business
Pine Island boy learns how to cook from Johnny 'Mango' Mangouras at co-op kitchen
February 15, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson