Lawsuit claiming negligence against YMCA for sexual assaults dismissed

ROCHESTER — A lawsuit against the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities-Rochester by a 19-year-old Rochester woman was dismissed in Olmsted County District Court last week.

The woman alleged the YMCA was negligent regarding several incidents of sexual assault against her.

"The court recognizes that the assaults described by (the woman) are serious and emphasizes that is has credited these factual allegations as true," District Judge Kathy Wallace wrote in her Dec. 12, 2022, order.

The male who assaulted the woman pleaded guilty in Olmsted County District court to first-degree criminal sexual conduct in June 2019. The charge was related to at least one of the incidents the Rochester woman cited in her lawsuit.

Ultimately, Wallace dismissed the lawsuit because the woman did not state a claim that was legally sufficient to hold the YMCA civilly liable for the sex assaults.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rochester YMCA closed its doors earlier this year .