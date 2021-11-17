SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Lawsuit lingers after Harwick House sale

Lot split request and appeal of first lawsuit are withdrawn, but second court case remains open

20201119.N.RPB.HARWICKHOUSE.006.JPG
The Harwick House is pictured on Thursday, November 19, 2020, in southwest Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
November 17, 2021 02:56 PM
The recent sale of the Harwick House in the Pill Hill Historic District has ended one lawsuit, but a second appears to linger with the likelihood of being pulled.

Former owner Mike Macken dropped an appeal of an initial court decision to block a split of the 30,796-square-foot lot at 912 Eighth St. SW, but a second lawsuit by neighbors, which includes Macken and the city of Rochester as defendants, remains active in district court.

“We expect it to be dismissed soon,” Rochester City Attorney Michael Spindler-Krage said Wednesday.

He said conversations with parties in the lawsuit indicate the neighbors are considering the next steps following the sale.

The house, which included the full lot, was sold to Mayo Clinic physician Scott Zietlow for nearly $2.6 million, according to Olmsted County property records, with the transfer filed Friday.

Macken, along with Dale Jech, purchased the Harwick House in August 2020 for $630,000 and renovated it with the intent to sell the property. An initial request to split the property was approved months later, and the action was quickly opposed by neighbors.

At the time, Macken said he was seeking the lot split to offer a potential buyer the opportunity to purchase the entire property or just the portion containing the house.

If the sale didn’t include the second lot, he said it would be possible to add a home to the neighborhood.

Spindler-Krage said Macken withdrew his application for a lot split before the sale to Zietlow, and court records show all parties involved in the first of two lawsuits agreed to dismiss a related appeal on Nov. 2.

The city attorney said the city isn’t considering any other requests to split the lot.

The open case filed by Chris Deufel and Sara Hylwa in September was an objection to the city’s approval of Macken’s second request to split the property, but the lawsuit also requested payment for expenses tied to legal action and “other relief that the court deems just and equitable.”

The appeal was dismissed with all parties agreeing to cover their own costs.

Requests for comment from Hylwa and the plaintiff’s attorney, John Beatty of Dunlap and Seegar, were not returned by 2 p.m. Wednesday.

“The city’s position, through outside counsel -- and I agree -- is that there is nothing to litigate, the issue is moot,” Spindler-Krage said.

