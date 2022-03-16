Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 16
Lawsuit over Rochester's transportation improvement district fees moves to federal court

The class-action lawsuit initially filed in Olmsted County District Court by Tap House Real Estate asks the court to require the fees to be refunded.

062321-smaok-taphouse-8544.jpg
Tap House West, June 23, 2021. (Ken Klotzbach / kklotzbach@postbulletin.com)
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
March 16, 2022 04:06 PM
ROCHESTER — A class-action lawsuit against the city of Rochester related to its transportation improvement district fees has moved to federal court.

The civil suit initiated by Tap House Real Estate on Feb. 4 argues that the city has been unjustly enriched by the fees, which are alleged to have been calculated arbitrarily and to be unconstitutional under the Fifth and 14th amendments.

Attorneys representing the city deny the allegations but also requested the move from state to federal court based on the nature of the case.

The case “involves a question of whether the city deprived (the) plaintiff of its federal civil rights by committing a regulatory taking within the meaning of the Fifth Amendment to the United States Constitution,” John Baker, an attorney with the Minneapolis-based Greene Espel Law Firm, which represents the city, stated in a court filing requesting the move.

Andrew Davick, a Rochester-based attorney at Meshbesher & Spence, has said the Tap House Real Estate claim is about accountability and holding the city to legal requirements already established by court action.

Citing a recent ruling in the Minnesota Supreme Court, Davick and his fellow attorneys representing the Rochester business argue that cities cannot use voluntary contracts to “strongarm developers into paying unauthorized transportation infrastructure fees.”

Rochester’s transportation improvement districts are designated areas where development is anticipated but existing city streets fail to meet the needs of the anticipated growth and traffic.

The related voluntary agreements with nearby businesses define the split of infrastructure costs between the developer and city. Without an agreement, related street work would be addressed under existing city schedules.

The Rochester ordinance, signed in 2004, states the goal was to find ways to fund street improvements ahead of regular schedules, without delaying scheduled street maintenance, which included a $26.5 million backlog at the time.

The Tap House Real Estate lawsuit states the fees are coercive because the city does not send the bill until midway through the development process, when developers have already invested substantial time and money into a project. Tap House Real Estate LLC “involuntarily paid under duress” $102,500 in the fall of 2019, according to its claim.

No additional businesses have yet filed in connection to the class-action lawsuit, which seeks to be considered on behalf of all entities subject to Rochester’s transportation improvement district fees. The lawsuit states the number of potential parties is unknown, but it is estimated to be in the hundreds.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERRESTAURANTS AND BARS
