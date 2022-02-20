SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Layout for single-family rental home project set for review

Rochester council will be asked to approve plat for 118 rental homes in development planned for city's northwest.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
February 20, 2022 11:47 AM
Preserve_renderings.jpg
Proposed clubhouse and home designs for The Preserve at West Circle have been submitted to the city by North Rock Real Estate as part of a planned development of 118 single-family rental homes in Northwest Rochester.
Submitted

ROCHESTER — A proposed layout for 118 rental homes in Northwest Rochester will be up for review Wednesday.

“Think of it as an apartment building, but on a horizontal scale,” said Ian Peterson of Integrate Properties, who is working with North Rock Real Estate to develop the site.

Located on 55 acres on the northwest corner of Jordyn Road and 19th Street Northwest, the project known as The Preserve at West Circle received initial approval in 2019, but a scaled-back plan is under review.

Mayo Clinic
Local
Mayo five-year plan to get final city review Wednesday
Community Development staff raised questions and suggested tweaks to report outlining potential development projects
February 19, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
rochester olmsted county redistricting logo.jpg
Local
Review of Rochester redistricting maps set to launch soon
Public input sought on proposed maps in effort to rebalance city's six ward.
February 18, 2022 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Karen Lemke
Local
Lemke tapped to lead Rochester Public Library
Library board chooses head of marketing and community engagement to step into director role.
February 16, 2022 05:37 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
On Wednesday, the Rochester City Council will hold a public hearing on the proposed plat, or development map, for the project, which will feature prairie- and modern farmhouse-style homes.

Following the hearing at the 7 p.m. meeting Wednesday, the council will be asked to approve the layout, which includes 36 buildable acres and an outlot with nearly 8 acres of pond and wetland.

Other anticipated changes to the earlier plan, which include reducing the number of homes from 144 to 118, will be reviewed by Community Development staff based on existing city development requirements.

While the concept is new to Rochester, similar developments have been popping up around the country since 2012, Peterson said.

During a Planning and Zoning Commission hearing in January, he said the proposed project will be similar to others he’s helped develop in the state.

All the single-family homes are expected to be rentals, with attached two-car garages. Sizes will range from 1,275-square-foot two-bedroom homes to 2,900-square-foot five-bedroom homes.

Monthly rents are projected to range from $2,600 to $4,200, and Peterson said typical renters are expected to include seniors looking to downsize, millennials and 40-somethings with families, all with average incomes of $170,000.

“These are customers that can buy, but choose this lifestyle for whatever stage of life they are in,” he said.

In addition to homes that provide a maintenance-free lifestyle, he said the planned development will include a clubhouse with pool, putting green and dog park.

