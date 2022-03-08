SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Le Center man sentenced to probation following drunken driving incident

Michael Wayne Emmers, 37, was sentenced on March 4, 2022, in Olmsted County District Court to concurrent two and one year probationary sentences by Jude Lisa Hayne.

Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
March 08, 2022 01:08 PM
ROCHESTER — A Le Center, Minn., man charged with driving drunk with two young children in his car last fall was sentenced earlier this month to supervised probation.

Michael Wayne Emmers, 37, was sentenced on March 4, 2022, in Olmsted County District Court to concurrent two and one year probationary sentences by Jude Lisa Hayne.

Emmers pleaded guilty through a Norgaard plea, admitting that though he did not remember the circumstances of the offenses, there was sufficient evidence for a jury to find him guilty of DWI-refuse to submit to a test.

Emmers was arrested in September 2021 after police were sent to the corner of Center Street and the U.S. Highway 52 West Frontage Road for a report of domestic assault.

A teenager told police that Emmers had driven drunk with him and a 4-year-old in the car and that Emmers had punched him. The teen was able to get out of the car but the 4-year-old girl remained in the car with Emmers.

Police eventually located Emmers and the girl in a field in Byron with the help of a Minnesota State Patrol airplane.

Two gross misdemeanor charges of child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault were dismissed at sentencing.

