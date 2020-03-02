On "The Belau Report" this week, Matt Flynn, chairman of the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners; Kathleen Harrington, president of the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce; and Michael Wojcik, member of the Rochester City Council, present the March edition of "Report to the People."
Issues discussed include transportation and parking, housing, mental health crisis center, development, DMC, legislative requests and progress, elections and more.
“The Belau Report” may be seen on Charter Spectrum channel 181 at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in Rochester, Byron, Eyota, Kasson, Mantorville, Stewartville and Zumbrota.