Two Minnesota leaders are proposing a change to the state's constitution that they say would address and solve the state's persistent achievement gap.
Former Supreme Court Justice Alan Page and Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank in Minneapolis, say they want to change the constitution so it would guarantee children an "equal right to a quality education."
The current language states that Minnesota should have a "uniform system of public schools," which has been interpreted to mean an "adequate education system."
The two argue that elevating public education to a civil right would hand families the power to hold the state accountable for its results. It would require the state to meet measurable standards. And if the state leaders fail at that, it gives parents and children legal recourse.
"We could use the legal system to truly put children first in the eyes of the law," Page said.
The two leaders want the amendment put before voters in November. The proposal comes amid fresh evidence that Minnesota's achievement gap remains among the widest and worst in the country.
The Fed issued a report in October that said Minnesota has some of the worst disparities in educational achievement, with low-income and students of color far behind their peers on state standardized tests, graduation rates and markers of college readiness.
Joe Nathan, director of the St. Paul-based Center for School Change, said he was largely "ambivalent" about the amendment proposal. Research has already highlighted a handful of ideas and reforms that would produce "dramatic reductions in achievement gaps" and help all kinds of students, he said.
One is to increase the number of students who earn college credit while they are in high school. "Dual credit" opportunities have been shown to have a "huge positive impact," particularly on low-income students and students of color.
Another is a high-quality, early childhood education. Another is increasing the number of strong teachers of color in the schools. And a fourth idea is an emphasis on service learning, where students combine classroom work and community service.
"My gut feeling is we know a number of things for certain that would produce major changes, many of which we aren't doing," Nathan said. "I wish we could could focus more attention on that."
State Rep. Gene Pelowski, a Winona Democrat and retired public school teacher, said there needs to be more debate "as to what this means should it become part of the constitution."
"Putting it in the constitution isn't necessarily a guarantee that it'll do exactly what they think it's going to do," Pelowski said.
Pelowski also noted that constitutional amendments, which require passage by the Legislature before they can appear on a ballot, are the "most difficult to do," especially in a short session.
Rochester Superintendent Michael Muñoz said he supports a constitutional amendment that addresses education disparities.
"To me, the critical step is ensure follow-through with legislation," Muñoz said. "(Kashkari) speaks to legislative changes that follow the amendment. Some of the case studies he sites demonstrate success, because there were actionable steps and resources allocated to achieve the outcomes."
The state's public teachers union, Education Minnesota, said it opposes the idea, which they say will pave the way for taxpayer-funded vouchers for private schools.
"Every Minnesota student deserves to learn in a building with a nurse, a counselor and class sizes small enough for teachers to give individual attention," union president Denise Specht said. "Many students are missing those things now. Imagine how much worse it would get if the funding requirement was removed from the state constitution."
Others says the changes are badly needed and would force reforms on the public schools. Generation Next, a Minneapolis nonprofit focused on closing the achievement gap, and the Minnesota Business Partnership, said they support the idea.
"This constitutional amendment will compel our state to enact the types of systemic reforms in K-12 education that will ensure we are preparing every child for future success in the global economy," said Charlie Weaver, executive director of the business partnership.
Kashkari argues that when other states have made similar updates to their constitutions, lawmakers have responded with changes to their education systems. The current language was enacted in 1857. Those reforms have included more funding for schools, expanded enrollment options for families, and publicly funded transportation to higher-quality schools.
Page said making education a civil right could result in changes to teacher preparation programs that would better equip teachers to educate diverse students.
"The possibilities are endless, I suppose," Page said. "I can't tell you what it would look like, but I can tell you the changes would be dramatic."