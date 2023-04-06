50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
League of Women Voters hosting Winona County commissioner forum

The forum will be hosted at the St. Charles City Hall on April 24.

League of Women Voters logo
Contributed
By Staff reports
Today at 5:26 PM

ST. CHARLES, Minn. — The League of Women Voters is hosting a candidate forum for the Winona County Commissioner District 3 candidates on April 24, 2023.

The Winona County board has one seat open for the Third District. The Third District candidates include Joshua Elsing, Pat Heim and Bill Spitzer. The District 3 seat became open when former District 3 Commissioner Steve Jacob took his seat in the Minnesota House of Representatives in St. Paul in January.

The forum, hosted from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the St. Charles City Hall, is a question and answer time for the public to hear the candidates' views ahead of an election on May 9. Out of the three candidates, two will then appear on the special election ballot on Aug. 8.

Those at the forum and the co-sponsoring organization, the St. Charles Area Citizens, will be invited to submit questions during the event. Questions can also be submitted through the Messenger on the League of Women Voters - Winona, Minnesota Facebook page.

Candidates will not receive the questions in advance, according to a LWV news release. The moderator will read the questions to the candidates during the forum.

The forum will be moderated by a member of the League of Women Voters Winona.

For more information on the candidates, visit the Winona County website at co.winona.mn.us/601/2023-Candidate-Filings.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
