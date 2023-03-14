League of Women Voters panel set to look at climate initiatives

ROCHESTER — League of Women Voters Rochester is holding a climate discussion, featuring two local elected officials.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton and Olmsted County Commissioner Dave Senjem will join Cate Stacy, member of Rochester-Olmsted Youth Council and senior at Mayo High School, on a panel to discuss climate initiatives during an online forum at 7 p.m. March 22.

The forum will be presented without charge of the needs to register using Zoom software with the link tinyurl.com/ktr8dhhr .

The Minnesota League of Women Voters has adopted climate change as one of its priorities for 2023.

Stacy founded the “Green Business Recognition Program,” which recognizes initiatives of local businesses, and she is expected to name recent winners during the March 23 event.

Norton, a member of the league, is expected to provide an update on Rochester’s sustainability goals and outline efforts being made by the city.

Senjem, who is the former chairman of the Minnesota Senate Energy Committee, will discuss Olmsted County’s green initiatives as well as provide information on state and international clean-energy progress.

The audience will have a chance to ask the panel questions on the current status of projects and initiatives.

