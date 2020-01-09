Rochesterfest Grand Parade
As Minnesota prepares for its first presidential primary since 1992, Rochester's League of Women Voters is providing insight into the process. 

The organization will offer a presentation on the issue at 7 p.m. Monday in the Rochester Public Library auditorium, 101 2nd St. SE. 

Rochester City Clerk Anissa Hollingshead will present Rochester and Olmsted County information, following a presentation of statewide information. 

The March 3 presidential primary was approved by state lawmakers in 2016 and will be used to help determine the final candidates for the Nov. 3 general election. 

Early voting in the Minnesota presidential primary starts Jan. 17.

