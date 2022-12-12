SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Learn about human trafficking in Rochester panel discussion on Jan. 14

Public health and safety professionals as well as survivors will share resources navigating risky and unsafe situations, and support systems available in Rochester.

Local Event
By Staff reports
December 12, 2022 01:53 PM
ROCHESTER — The public is invited to learn about the truths and myths of human trafficking in a panel discussion on Jan. 14.

Public health and safety professionals, as well as survivors, will share resources navigating risky and unsafe situations, and support systems available in Rochester. Panelists will discuss hotel and massage parlor anti-trafficking policies, city licensing agencies and public heath involvement. Parent and caregiver training will also be included in the program from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Lourdes High School.

The hosts, Sisters of Saint Francis and the Assisi Heights Spirituality Center, request preregistration by Jan. 12. Registration is available on the Sisters of Saint Francis website.

By Staff reports
