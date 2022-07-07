Learn to 'center queer voices' at Fernbrook Family Center training

ROCHESTER — A local, family-owned business is looking at ways to better serve southern Minnesota. This year, that means educating the public on centering the perspectives and experiences of members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Fernbrook Family Center is hosting its second annual equity, diversity and inclusion training event from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the Rochester International Event Center. The event is open to the public, but the focus will be on providing school staff, mental health professionals and other care providers with training on working with LGBTQ+ people.

The theme of the training is “Centering Queer Voices.” The event will feature three speakers who will cover the following topics: how to support and work with LGBTQ+ youth, allyship and how to approach centering queer voices.

This training is free because of grant funding from the Department of Human Services and through a collaboration with the Olmsted County Bridge Collaborative.

Register for the free event here . The event center is at 7333 Airport View Drive SW.