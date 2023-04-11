99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Learning 'like it's 1999': RPS students return to low-tech classrooms due to network shutdown

"I feel like it's easier to focus not having to use all the technology," seventh-grader Alex Lewis said.

"Low-Tech" Teaching
Michelle Bacon, a math teacher at Willow Creek Middle School, uses an overhead projector during class Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Rochester. Rochester Public Schools is using "low-tech" methods of teaching as a result of an issue regarding the school district's network. Bacon said she was using a bulb in the projector she has had in her classroom for the last two decades.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Today at 5:40 PM

ROCHESTER — This week, math teacher Michelle Bacon went digging through her cabinets at Willow Creek Middle School and pulled out a 20-year-old spare light bulb a colleague needed for a projector. That light bulb — years older than any of her students — was suddenly a commodity as the school found itself operating in a low-tech world.

Rochester Public Schools canceled classes on Monday so teachers and administrators could transition away from technology in the face of "irregular activity" on the district's network. While it's been an inconvenience in some ways, the staff at Willow Creek know their students' education is more complex and profound than the technology they use.

"The tech is just a tool. ... It's an extension of human capacity," Willow Creek Principal Chris Fogarty said. "Keep the main thing the main thing: Safe schools that are world class."

ALSO READ

Even if technology isn't necessary to learn, it does impact a lot of operations in a modern school. Suddenly, attendance had to be taken by hand. Email wasn't available, so the staff was communicating either in person or by radios.

No YouTube, no Google Classroom, no virtual assignments or digital textbooks. The most true definition of "old school" there ever could be.

ADVERTISEMENT

Students had mixed opinions on the situation.

"I feel like it's easier to focus not having to use all the technology," seventh-grader Alex Lewis said.

Meanwhile, Kingston Thomas, Lewis' classmate sitting in the next seat over, had other thoughts about the new environment, saying it's harder to be low-tech.

"Low-Tech" Teaching
Michelle Bacon, a math teacher at Willow Creek Middle School, uses an overhead projector during class Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

That feeling was common among the students.

"I think it's frustrating just because we've been used to it for so long," eighth-grader Stella Haakenson said. "The office does not seem to be having a good time right now."

Regardless of how the students feel about the change, Fogarty contextualized the situation as a learning opportunity for them. He said some of the skills the school tries to foster are problem solving and resiliency. Enter today's real-life case study.

"Low-Tech" Teaching
Alex Lewis, a seventh-grader at Willow Creek Middle School, takes notes during a Greek mythology lesson Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

And the teaching staff? They all slipped seamlessly into old routines — or at least those who have already logged a number of years in the profession.

Bacon still remembers how that spare bulb ended up in her cupboard all those years ago. It was the first day of school and the one that had been in her projector burned out. A student ran off to get a replacement and came back with two.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He came back and said, 'Here, I brought you a spare,'" Bacon said.

That spare light bulb may have been sitting in the cupboard for years on end, but the projector itself is something Bacon still used in her classroom even before she had to go low-tech on Tuesday. She likes it because she's able to show students exactly how she's writing something out. She also said it allows her to layer things on top of each other, allowing students to see an example better.

Across the school, another teacher found the low-tech world to be right in her wheelhouse.

"We're partying like it's 1999," said Tammy Mammel, an English teacher with charisma rivaling the rockstar she referenced. "I was able to just whip stuff together right away because I've been doing this job for like 87 years. Now, when we had to go to technology during distance learning, that about killed me."

"Low-Tech" Teaching
Tammy Mammel, a seventh-grade English teacher at Willow Creek Middle School, goes over Greek mythology lesson Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
"Low-Tech" Teaching
From left, Emery Carlson, Keira Carlson, the two are not related, and Kiran Kaufman, all sixth-graders at Willow Creek Middle School, test the absorbency of paper towels during a science class Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
"Low-Tech" Teaching
Tammy Mammel, a seventh grade English teacher at Willow Creek Middle School, goes over Greek mythology lesson Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: April 9-15, 2023
April 11, 2023 03:17 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Lindsey Bartolomei
Local
What's the next step for Rochester's mountain bike park?
April 11, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Answer Man
081420.N.RPB.MOVEWITHTHEMAYOR.421.jpg
Local
Rochester residents encouraged to sign-up for the 2023 Spring Fit City Challenge
April 11, 2023 12:55 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Rochester Quarterbacks Club Hall of Fame 2023.jpg
Sports
Rochester Quarterbacks Club adds four members to its Hall of Fame
April 11, 2023 01:52 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Jim&May-Guanajuato-City-Guanajuato-1.jpeg
Arts and Entertainment
Former Rochester resident's business teaches you to 'hablo español'
April 11, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  John Sievers
IMG_1885.jpg
Community
Avital Rabinowitz reflects on her first year as Civic Music's director
April 11, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Snapchat
Local
Byron man charged with several felonies related to disseminating child sexual abuse material
April 11, 2023 09:19 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson