Learning on the go: Rochester students let their curiosity loose on Walk to School Day

ROCHESTER — In the eight-tenths of a mile from Homestead Park to Riverside Central Elementary, Anna Oldenburg covered a lot of topics with the students she escorted Wednesday morning.

They talked about the weather and what grades attend high school. Eventually, she and a second-grader, Zahir Lopez, came around to the subject of s’mores and how the sticky treat got its name.

It may not have been structured learning, but the relatively short walk did provide a time for the students’ curiosity to run wild.

As an employee of Olmsted County Public Health, Oldenburg was walking with Lopez and a slew of other students as part of International Walk to School Day. The event is meant to encourage exercise and environmentally friendly commuting.

“Public Health has been a longtime supporter of Walk to School Day,” Oldenburg said. “We really work hard at promoting safe walking and biking and active transit, and that’s why we’re out here today.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Slider, the mascot for the Rochester Honkers baseball team, led the crowd of short-legged students down the sidewalks on their way to school. From behind, the group looked like a Who’s Who of the animated and fantastical world as students who walked by carried backpacks featuring characters such as Pokemon, Darth Vader and Sonic The Hedgehog. Lopez’s backpack showcased a large Minion wearing goggles.

Some students carried signs with messages like “Just Move,” “Walk It Out,” and “Play More Sit Less.”

The walking contingent included a number of the students’ long-legged counterparts, including teachers, school board members, a parent or two, and even a fluffy, four-legged companion.

Riverside Central Elementary School students leave Homestead Park on their way to Riverside Central Elementary School as part of "International Walk to School Day" on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Lopez wasn’t the only student whose curiosity was in full drive during the walk to school. Another second-grader, Matthew Hibbard wondered out loud as he was crossing the Sixth Street bridge how Bear Creek got its name. The answer eluded the adult who was asked.

Not all students were knee-deep in random conversations about random topics, though. One student asked his fifth-grade teacher Beth Markert if they could run the rest of the way to the school.

“You go burn your energy,” Markert encouraged the student. “I love it.”

Slider, the Rochester Honkers baseball team's mascot, leads a group of Riverside Central Elementary School students from Homestead Park to Riverside Central Elementary School as part of "International Walk to School Day" on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Slider, the Rochester Honkers baseball team's mascot, welcomes students as they get off the bus at Homestead Park in Rochester before walking to school at Riverside Central Elementary School as part of "International Walk to School Day" on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Riverside Central Elementary School students walk from Homestead Park to Riverside Central Elementary School as part of "International Walk to School Day" on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Riverside Central Elementary School students walk from Homestead Park to Riverside Central Elementary School as part of "International Walk to School Day" on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin