News reporting
Learning on the go: Rochester students let their curiosity loose on Walk to School Day

Slider, the mascot for the Rochester Honkers baseball team, led the crowd of short-legged students down the sidewalks on their way to school.

International Walk to School Day
Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kent Pekel walks with Shawn Harper, who is in fifth grade at Riverside Central Elementary School, as they walk to school as part of "International Walk to School Day" on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
October 12, 2022 02:33 PM
ROCHESTER — In the eight-tenths of a mile from Homestead Park to Riverside Central Elementary, Anna Oldenburg covered a lot of topics with the students she escorted Wednesday morning.

They talked about the weather and what grades attend high school. Eventually, she and a second-grader, Zahir Lopez, came around to the subject of s’mores and how the sticky treat got its name.

It may not have been structured learning, but the relatively short walk did provide a time for the students’ curiosity to run wild.

As an employee of Olmsted County Public Health, Oldenburg was walking with Lopez and a slew of other students as part of International Walk to School Day. The event is meant to encourage exercise and environmentally friendly commuting.

“Public Health has been a longtime supporter of Walk to School Day,” Oldenburg said. “We really work hard at promoting safe walking and biking and active transit, and that’s why we’re out here today.”

Slider, the mascot for the Rochester Honkers baseball team, led the crowd of short-legged students down the sidewalks on their way to school. From behind, the group looked like a Who’s Who of the animated and fantastical world as students who walked by carried backpacks featuring characters such as Pokemon, Darth Vader and Sonic The Hedgehog. Lopez’s backpack showcased a large Minion wearing goggles.

Some students carried signs with messages like “Just Move,” “Walk It Out,” and “Play More Sit Less.”

The walking contingent included a number of the students’ long-legged counterparts, including teachers, school board members, a parent or two, and even a fluffy, four-legged companion.

International Walk to School Day
Riverside Central Elementary School students leave Homestead Park on their way to Riverside Central Elementary School as part of "International Walk to School Day" on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Lopez wasn’t the only student whose curiosity was in full drive during the walk to school. Another second-grader, Matthew Hibbard wondered out loud as he was crossing the Sixth Street bridge how Bear Creek got its name. The answer eluded the adult who was asked.

Not all students were knee-deep in random conversations about random topics, though. One student asked his fifth-grade teacher Beth Markert if they could run the rest of the way to the school.

“You go burn your energy,” Markert encouraged the student. “I love it.”

International Walk to School Day
Slider, the Rochester Honkers baseball team's mascot, leads a group of Riverside Central Elementary School students from Homestead Park to Riverside Central Elementary School as part of "International Walk to School Day" on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
International Walk to School Day
Slider, the Rochester Honkers baseball team's mascot, welcomes students as they get off the bus at Homestead Park in Rochester before walking to school at Riverside Central Elementary School as part of "International Walk to School Day" on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
International Walk to School Day
Riverside Central Elementary School students walk from Homestead Park to Riverside Central Elementary School as part of "International Walk to School Day" on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
International Walk to School Day
Riverside Central Elementary School students walk from Homestead Park to Riverside Central Elementary School as part of "International Walk to School Day" on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
International Walk to School Day
Riverside Central Elementary School students prepare to walk from Homestead Park to their school as part of "International Walk to School Day" on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
