Saturday's Legal Assistance of Olmsted County is being postponed amid coronavirus concerns.
The "Night in Monte Carlo" event planned at Mayo Civic Center will be rescheduled, according to Karen Nath, executive director of Legal Assistance of Olmsted County.
"It is well documented, and scientifically proven, that large gatherings can be at the source of spreading the virus," she said Wednesday.
The first known Olmsted County case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, was also announced Wednesday.
More information on the Legal Assistance of Olmsted County fundraiser is available at www.laocmn.org.