99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Legal Assistance of Olmsted County celebrating 50 years of service

Nonprofit legal service provider continues to see need for support after five decades of helping Olmsted County residents.

50th anniversary (2023) - legal assistance of olmsted county
By Staff reports
Today at 11:37 AM

ROCHESTER — Legal Assistance of Olmsted County is marking five decades of providing meaningful access to justice to people who need it most.

Since 1973, volunteer lawyers, board members and staff with LAOC have helped thousands of people through difficult life events — eviction, domestic violence, custody disputes — ensuring poverty does not stand in the way of having a legitimate voice in the legal system.

Legal Assistance of Olmsted County is one of only two single-county legal organizations in Minnesota helping people in poverty and those who are marginalized resolve critical life-altering legal issues.

“The legal assistance that LAOC provides to those in poverty is critical to our community,” LAOC Executive Director Karen Fairbairn Nath said in a statement regarding the anniversary. “Our purpose is to improve legal outcomes and stability for families and individuals living in poverty in the community. Providing civil legal aid services strengthens and stabilizes not merely the individual and the family, but the community as a whole.

“There is no doubt that the impact of providing legal aid has a deep, far reaching and lasting impact on the individual and family and has a ripple effect to the community itself as a whole. This community is only as strong as its weakest link.”

ADVERTISEMENT

To recognize five decades of service, LAOC will host a ribbon-cutting with the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce at 4 p.m. March 23 at at 1700 N. Broadway Ave., Suite 124.

LAOC is also marking its 50th anniversary with a year-long fundraising campaign, with the goal of raising $50,000 to support the critical work it does in the community. Though LAOC was able to assist more than 2,400 people in 2022, the organization continues to experience a waitlist.

“Now more than ever legal aid is critical for those in need,” Nath said. “The pandemic impacted our communities of color, especially those in poverty, disproportionately. The incredible increase in applications to LAOC since March 2020 reflects that.”

Donations to Legal Assistance of Olmsted County can be made online at loacmn.org/give.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Cooke Park - City Parks
Local
Community input sought for potential improvements at Cook Park
March 22, 2023 11:35 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Quentin Terrell Townsell
Local
Rochester man sentenced to over 16 years for raping juvenile females
March 22, 2023 11:31 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Michael-Davis.png
Local
Former Dodge County LDS church leader appeals conviction, cites bad counsel and rights violations
March 22, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
John Marshall vs Century Boys Basketball
Prep
Century boys basketball coach Vetter stepping down after five seasons
March 22, 2023 09:50 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Molly Dennis.JPG
Local
Does the Molly Dennis censure impact her ward residents? Some say no
March 22, 2023 09:25 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Jacqui Rosenbush
Lifestyle
Flexibility in fashion
March 22, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeanette Caban
Potluck Dene.jpg
Lifestyle
All together ... Eat
March 22, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Holly Ebel