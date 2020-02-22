As an immigrant from Greece, Dimitri "Jimmy" Psomas arrived in Rochester with $52 and a wife and two children in 1966.
He started washing dishes in his brother's restaurant that first day as his family unpacked.
The former sea captain launched what would be a long and successful culinary career, owning and operating seven restaurants. He became best known for the iconic Mac's Cafe on Rochester's Peace Plaza, where he met and became friends with Mayo Clinic visitors from around the world.
"When he left Eretria, he was told that it wasn't true that money grew on trees in America. He was told you have to work hard, really hard, to make it there. He took that to heart," said Tasos Psomas.
Jimmy Psomas died Friday in Rochester at the age of 88.
While Psomas owned other popular Med City restaurants, like Richard's Roost and Pannekoeken, he became the heart and soul of Mac's.
People from all over would tell visitors going to Rochester to stop and say "hi" to Jimmy at Mac's, remembered Tasos Psomas.
Mac's, which opened in 1949, was purchased by Jimmy's brother Stan Kapenis in 1952. In 1969, it moved to the heart of downtown. Jimmy Psomas took it over when Kapenis retired. He was a familiar sight at the cafe, even after he retired in the mid-70s and turned it over to his son, George Psomas. Mac's closed in 2017.
For locals, Mac's became a popular spot for "power" business lunches. It became such a hot spot that some young men with business aspirations would bring blank papers and pretend to have a meeting, just to be part of the action.
The inexpensive breakfasts and lunches meant those bankers and power brokers were eating hand-cut steaks, gyros and spanakopita next to hotel housekeepers and construction workers.
During his tenure, Rochester Mayor Chuck Hazama had a table set aside for gatherings once week, where many city issues were reportedly hashed out over the years.
Jimmy also kept alive another tradition among the Rochester's movers and shakers that was started by his brother. Late in the day, he would pull down the window shades and close the front door. Soon prominent community leaders would show up, the cards would be dealt and thousands of hands of after-hours poker would be played.
He introduced Greek food into the Olmsted County Fair offerings and later at Rochesterfest.
One year while cooking and selling souvlaki by himself at the Olmsted County Fair, he told his family that an unknown man stepped up and started working beside him to help handle the demand. The stranger left without Psomas ever getting his name. He later pointed to TV news and said, "There's the man who helped me." Jimmy pointed to then-Vice President Walter Mondale.
While Mondale was still in the White House, Jimmy called him to help with a relative's immigration issue. Tasos Psomas remembers that Mondale called back and helped Jimmy out once again.
Jimmy was always immensely proud of his Greek heritage, though he was also an enthusiastic advocate for Rochester and the U.S., said Tasos.
"He was proof that the American Dream is possible," he remembered with tears in eyes sitting at the counter of his own Rochester restaurant.