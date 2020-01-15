Weather Alert

...BITTER COLD WIND CHILLS THIS EVENING INTO THURSDAY MORNING... ...WINTER STORM LIKELY FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY... .VERY COLD TEMPERATURES COMBINED WITH BRISK NORTHWEST WINDS WILL PRODUCE BITTER COLD WIND CHILLS OF -20 TO -30 THIS EVENING INTO THURSDAY MORNING. .WIDESPREAD ACCUMULATING SNOW AND A WINTRY MIX AT TIMES OF SNOW AND FREEZING RAIN WILL BE POSSIBLE FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 10 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE. ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH ARE POSSIBLE, MAINLY SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 90. IN ADDITION, STRONG NORTHWEST WINDS SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING MAY LEAD TO BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS OF 20 TO 30 BELOW ZERO TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY MORNING. HEAVY MIXED PRECIPITATION POSSIBLE FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 6 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH OF AN INCH POSSIBLE ACROSS NORTHEAST IOWA. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 10 INCHES AND A GLAZE OF ICE ARE POSSIBLE ACROSS SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA INTO NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 40 MPH ON SATURDAY. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN, NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FOR THE WIND CHILL ADVISORY, FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY. FOR THE WINTER STORM WATCH, FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A HAT, AND GLOVES. MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&