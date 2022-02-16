Lemke tapped to lead Rochester Public Library

ROCHESTER – The Rochester Library Board made its recommendation for the city’s new library director Wednesday.

The board named Karen Lemke, the library’s head of marketing and community engagement, as its choice to lead the library following the March 4 retirement of Audrey Betcher.

“I think Karen knows if she does get the position, she has very big shoes to fill,” Library Board President Antinea Ascione said of replacing Betcher, who has served the library for more than 25 years.

Ascione also said Lemke will be an “excellent, excellent steward of the library moving forward.”

“I am honored and humbled to be selected as the next library director at Rochester Public Library,” Lemke said in a statement following the official selection. “The library has a long history of being innovative to meet community goals, and a strong, community-driven strategic plan. Most importantly, RPL has a kind, compassionate team that is dedicated to doing impactful work in Rochester.”

Lemke was nominated from four applicants reviewed by a selection committee, which included Library Board members Adam Meyers and Erin Pagel, as well as City Administrator Alison Zelms. Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman and Linda Hillenbrand, the city’s human resources director

“Karen brings strong internal and external library leadership experience to the role, with a robust and dynamic commitment to RPL and the Rochester community,” said Meyers, who serves as the chairman of the Library Board’s personnel committee. “She is a vibrant and collaborative leader who will continue to uphold the library as a welcoming venue for all to connect and learn.”

Hillenbrand said the process started with staff reviewing nine applications, with the group narrowed to three internal candidates and one from outside current library staff.

“We had four remarkable candidates,” she said.

The next step will be for Zelms and Hillenbrand to negotiate a contract with Lemke, which is expected to include a Feb. 24 start date to allow overlap for Betcher and Lemke.

Lemke joined the library staff in 2015 in a role that oversees the library's annual marketing plan, handles public relations and develops relationships with community partners.

Prior to joining the city, she was the public relations and program director for Pine River Library in Bayfield, Colorado, and served as news director for a group of radio stations in Durango, Colorado.