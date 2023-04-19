99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lemonade Day returns to teach kids entrepreneurship

The program teaches leadership and business skills by encouraging kids to launch a lemonade business in their neighborhood.

lemonade day
Contributed
By Staff reports
Today at 2:07 PM

ROCHESTER — Turn the typical youth summer lemonade stand into a learning opportunity for kids this summer.

Lemonade Day, a youth entrepreneurship program, is returning to Rochester for the second year. The program teaches leadership and business skills by encouraging kids to launch a lemonade business in their neighborhood.

The program has four goals: teach financial literacy to kids; promote entrepreneurship; teach kids to be responsible and self-reliant and the importance of contributing to community development; and foster mentorship.

Participants are assisted by mentors throughout the process of planning, launching and operating a business. Lemonade Day teaches participants to set a goal, make a plan, execute the plan and achieve the goal.

Each youth keeps the money earned, after paying their investor back. Participants are encouraged to spend some of their profit, save some and donate some.

Last year, over 350 people participated in the program.

“It was so much fun last year to watch the participants get so excited to share their ideas,” Ally Sheehan, Lemonade Day City Director and Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce events and program director, said in a statement. “This program is amazing and helps encourage our youth to become entrepreneurs by teaching them financial literacy, help them create a business plan, increase confidence and support creativity.”

The Best Tasting contest will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Rochester Athletic Club. Participants are encouraged to wear their Lemonade Day shirt on Monday, May 15 and Friday, June 9, 2023. Lemonade Day, when all businesses will be selling lemonade, will be Saturday, June 10, 2023, starting at 8 a.m.

By Staff reports
