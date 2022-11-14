SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, November 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

LeRoy man facing multiple charges related to repeated child abuse

Multiple witnesses reported to police that Jeffrey Michael Phillips, 40, of LeRoy, has a history of abusing his 11-year-old son. During a search warrant of Phillips home, law enforcement found blood spattered damage around the residence. School staff alerted investigators to possible abuse after the juvenile showed up to school with severe bruising.

Jeffrey Michael Philips
Jeffrey Michael Philips.
Contributed / Mower County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
November 14, 2022 12:23 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

AUSTIN — A 40-year-old LeRoy man is facing multiple charges in Mower County District Court related to alleged repeated abuse of a 11-year-old male juvenile over several months.

Jeffrey Michael Phillips is facing three felony charges of third-degree assault with a past pattern of child abuse, felony malicious punishment of a child with substantial bodily harm and three gross misdemeanor assault charges related to child abuse.

Phillips appeared before District Judge Natalie Martinez on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, who ordered Phillips be released on $50,000 bail or bond with no conditions or $20,000 bail or bond with conditions. Martinez also ordered Phillips to have no contact with the juvenile or witnesses, not possess firearms, dangerous weapons, controlled substances or alcohol and to submit to random urine analysis.

As of Monday morning, Phillips is listed as in custody in the Mower County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 28, 2022.

Also Read
Chad Robert Cordie
Local
Hayfield man charged with several felonies after driving at Dodge County deputies and crashing into car
Chad Robert Cordie, 41, of Hayfield, is facing charges related to an incident last week where he allegedly harassed a woman, drove his vehicle at deputies and then crashed into the woman's vehicle.
November 14, 2022 12:08 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
outages 11-14.PNG
Local
Xcel reports power outages in Zumbrota, Wanamingo, Kenyon
An estimated 1,400 customers in Goodhue County experienced a power outage Monday morning.
November 14, 2022 11:21 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
U.S. 14 near Rochester
Local
Rochester police urges public to slow down after responding to 16 crashes Monday morning
Drivers can be seen sliding across Rochester roads, even while driving at low speeds, due to extremely slick roads in the region.
November 14, 2022 10:23 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

According to the criminal complaint:

ADVERTISEMENT

Phillips has a long history of abusing the juvenile, witnesses told Mower County Sheriff investigators, including punching, slapping and forcefully grabbing the child.

LeRoy Elementary school staff reported potential abuse Nov. 8, 2022, after the juvenile showed up to school with bruise on his left cheek, "severe bruising" on his upper left shoulder, scratch marks on his back and swelling and bruising on his left hand. Staff reported that the juvenile was "walking like an old man in pain."

The juvenile did not have any injuries when he was at school Nov. 7, 2022, witnesses told law enforcement.

Other witnesses said they heard Phillips shouting at his residence that night around 8:15 p.m.

Multiple witnesses outlined several instances of abuse, including an October incident where the juvenile had a "severe black eye."

The Sheriff's Office previously investigated that incident after the juvenile stayed home from school due to his injuries. The juvenile's grandmother told law enforcement that she took the juvenile to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys where the juvenile received stitches for his injuries. The juvenile told investigators that he got his injuries after Phillips accidentally tripped him.

An investigator viewed a photo of that injury and noted that the juvenile had a massive black eye that was swollen shut with a cut above the eye and a bloody lip.

The juvenile told law enforcement that Phillips did not abuse him and claimed the November injuries were from a school yard fight. The boy was examined at the Mayo Clinic by a doctor who specializes in neglect and abuse involving children. Results of that examination are still pending.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another witness told investigators that she often saw the juvenile with bruises and that the juvenile told her Phillips had punched him. The witness reported that Phillips no longer allows the juvenile to go to their house because they had been feeding him.

Prior welfare checks on the juvenile have also occurred due to missed school or concerns about abuse, including after a December 2021 incident where the juvenile said he lost his balance and fell into an AC unit. The juvenile received stitches due to his injuries.

Witnesses who previously lived with Phillips and the juvenile recalled an incident where Phillips slammed the juvenile's head on the trunk of a vehicle following a disagreement between the juvenile and another juvenile in the back of Phillips car. Later that day, Phillips smacked the other juvenile hard enough that the juvenile lost two front teeth.

Investigators found damage in Phillips home consistent with hitting walls or throwing someone into them. Law enforcement also found splattered blood throughout the home.

Phillips was previously convicted of domestic abuse in Mower County in 2016.

Related Topics: PUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSLEROY-OSTRANDER
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Turkey dinner
NewsMD
One thing to keep off your plate on Thanksgiving: Too much
Hy-Vee dietician has tips on how to stay awake to savor an indulgent holiday.
November 14, 2022 09:43 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Scam graphic
Local
Fake job offer scam costs Byron woman nearly $4k
She learned this was a scam after the company sent her checks totaling $4500 and asked her to send the company $2,000 on the Zelle application and a $1,700 American Express gift card for supplies.
November 14, 2022 09:34 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
RPD - ARREST REPORT.png
Local
Juvenile arrested with 'ghost gun' in Rochester
A Rochester police officer walked up to the vehicle and observed the juvenile handling the firearm. The juvenile turned over the loaded 9mm handgun after law enforcement asked him for it.
November 14, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Zumbro Falls - Wabasha County map.png
Local
Lake City man injured in vehicle vs. cow collision
Corey Ray Fritsch, 39, of Lake City suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transport to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys in Rochester.
November 14, 2022 09:19 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson