LeRoy man facing multiple charges related to repeated child abuse

AUSTIN — A 40-year-old LeRoy man is facing multiple charges in Mower County District Court related to alleged repeated abuse of a 11-year-old male juvenile over several months.

Jeffrey Michael Phillips is facing three felony charges of third-degree assault with a past pattern of child abuse, felony malicious punishment of a child with substantial bodily harm and three gross misdemeanor assault charges related to child abuse.

Phillips appeared before District Judge Natalie Martinez on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, who ordered Phillips be released on $50,000 bail or bond with no conditions or $20,000 bail or bond with conditions. Martinez also ordered Phillips to have no contact with the juvenile or witnesses, not possess firearms, dangerous weapons, controlled substances or alcohol and to submit to random urine analysis.

As of Monday morning, Phillips is listed as in custody in the Mower County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 28, 2022.

According to the criminal complaint:

Phillips has a long history of abusing the juvenile, witnesses told Mower County Sheriff investigators, including punching, slapping and forcefully grabbing the child.

LeRoy Elementary school staff reported potential abuse Nov. 8, 2022, after the juvenile showed up to school with bruise on his left cheek, "severe bruising" on his upper left shoulder, scratch marks on his back and swelling and bruising on his left hand. Staff reported that the juvenile was "walking like an old man in pain."

The juvenile did not have any injuries when he was at school Nov. 7, 2022, witnesses told law enforcement.

Other witnesses said they heard Phillips shouting at his residence that night around 8:15 p.m.

Multiple witnesses outlined several instances of abuse, including an October incident where the juvenile had a "severe black eye."

The Sheriff's Office previously investigated that incident after the juvenile stayed home from school due to his injuries. The juvenile's grandmother told law enforcement that she took the juvenile to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys where the juvenile received stitches for his injuries. The juvenile told investigators that he got his injuries after Phillips accidentally tripped him.

An investigator viewed a photo of that injury and noted that the juvenile had a massive black eye that was swollen shut with a cut above the eye and a bloody lip.

The juvenile told law enforcement that Phillips did not abuse him and claimed the November injuries were from a school yard fight. The boy was examined at the Mayo Clinic by a doctor who specializes in neglect and abuse involving children. Results of that examination are still pending.

Another witness told investigators that she often saw the juvenile with bruises and that the juvenile told her Phillips had punched him. The witness reported that Phillips no longer allows the juvenile to go to their house because they had been feeding him.

Prior welfare checks on the juvenile have also occurred due to missed school or concerns about abuse, including after a December 2021 incident where the juvenile said he lost his balance and fell into an AC unit. The juvenile received stitches due to his injuries.

Witnesses who previously lived with Phillips and the juvenile recalled an incident where Phillips slammed the juvenile's head on the trunk of a vehicle following a disagreement between the juvenile and another juvenile in the back of Phillips car. Later that day, Phillips smacked the other juvenile hard enough that the juvenile lost two front teeth.

Investigators found damage in Phillips home consistent with hitting walls or throwing someone into them. Law enforcement also found splattered blood throughout the home.

Phillips was previously convicted of domestic abuse in Mower County in 2016.

