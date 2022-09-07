Level 3 predatory offender moves addresses in Rochester

ROCHESTER — A Rochester man who is a registered level 3 predatory offender has moved addresses in Rochester, according to a news release from the Rochester Police Department.

Kevin Tyrone Williams has moved to the 1400 block of Fourth Ave. SE. He previously lived in Southeast Rochester on the Olmsted County government campus.

Williams was released from the Minnesota Department of Corrections in February 2022 following a 2018 conviction for failing to register as a predatory offender. At the time, he was living in Dakota County.

Williams was placed on the predatory offender list for a 1998 fourth-degree criminal sex charge, according to the Minnesota Courts website.

"Williams engaged in two separate incidents of sexual contact against known, adult female victims. Contacts included penetration," according to RPD's news release. "Williams uses force, violence and threats to maintain control."

He is currently under intensive supervised release which includes four face-to-face contacts with his state supervisor a week, electronic home monitoring and daily curfews.