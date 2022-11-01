SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, November 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Level 3 predatory offender moves to Rochester

Patrick Alfonso Terrell Jr., 26, was released from a Minnesota correctional facility in September 2022. He moved to the 2100 block of Campus Drive Southeast. He was convicted of using force during a 2019 sexual assault in Rochester.

Patrick Terrell Jr.
Patrick Terrell Jr.
Contributed / Rochester Police Department
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
November 01, 2022 11:51 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Patrick Alfonso Terrell Jr., 26, moved to the 2100 block of Campus Drive Southeast in October 2022 after being released from a Minnesota correctional facility in September 2022.

He was convicted of using force during a 2019 sexual assault in Rochester and was required to register as a predatory offender and assigned as a level three, which is considered the highest risk to re-offend.

He is described as being 6 foot 1 inches, 234 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Also Read
Answer Man logo
NewsMD
I like to dye my hair blue, but Mayo Clinic frowns on artificially colored manes. What am I to do?
Dear Answer Man,
November 01, 2022 11:14 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: October 30-November 5, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
November 01, 2022 10:53 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Local
Campaigns for Rochester elections report contributions and expenses with election looming
Mayor's race tops spending with a week to go in 2022 election.
November 01, 2022 10:46 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

Related Topics: PUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTALL-ACCESSCRIME AND COURTS
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Election 2022 in United States
Local
Final campaign funding reports before election for Olmsted County commissioner and attorney races are in
Campaign finance reports show wide range of spending between Olmsted County candidates.
November 01, 2022 10:41 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Racine - Mower County map.png
Local
Rochester woman injured in Monday deer collision
The driver had non-life threatening injuries.
November 01, 2022 10:34 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: A growing local housing firm recently paid $11 million for 100 Rochester townhomes
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
November 01, 2022 08:16 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Asked and Answered - R.M. Dreier
Community
Dodge Center's 'Bookaneer' is always on the lookout for paper 'treasures'
R.M. Dreier has a passion for old books and other vintage paper items. That led the Dodge Center man, who works as a forklift driver, to become the "Bookaneer," buying and selling vintage tomes.
November 01, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger