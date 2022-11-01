Level 3 predatory offender moves to Rochester
Patrick Alfonso Terrell Jr., 26, was released from a Minnesota correctional facility in September 2022. He moved to the 2100 block of Campus Drive Southeast. He was convicted of using force during a 2019 sexual assault in Rochester.
ROCHESTER — Patrick Alfonso Terrell Jr., 26, moved to the 2100 block of Campus Drive Southeast in October 2022 after being released from a Minnesota correctional facility in September 2022.
He was convicted of using force during a 2019 sexual assault in Rochester and was required to register as a predatory offender and assigned as a level three, which is considered the highest risk to re-offend.
He is described as being 6 foot 1 inches, 234 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
