Level 3 predatory offender moves to Rochester

ROCHESTER — Patrick Alfonso Terrell Jr., 26, moved to the 2100 block of Campus Drive Southeast in October 2022 after being released from a Minnesota correctional facility in September 2022.

He was convicted of using force during a 2019 sexual assault in Rochester and was required to register as a predatory offender and assigned as a level three, which is considered the highest risk to re-offend.

He is described as being 6 foot 1 inches, 234 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.