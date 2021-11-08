Level 3 predatory offender moving to Austin
Sean Michael Minor will be released on Nov. 9, 2021, and move to the area of the 700 block of Eighth Street Northeast in Austin, according to the Austin Police Department.
Sean Michael Minor, 23, will be released on Nov. 9, 2021, and moving to the area of the 700 block of Eighth Street Northeast in Austin.
Minor has a history of sexual conduct and contact with known adult women.
