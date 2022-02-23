Level 3 predatory offender released from custody

ROCHESTER — A Rochester man who is a registered level 3 predatory offender has been released from the Minnesota Department of Corrections, according to a release from the Rochester Police Department.

Kevin Tyrone Williams has been approved to be released from custody to the 2100 block of Campus Drive Southeast, Rochester, Minn., on Feb. 23, 2022.

"Kevin Williams engaged in two separate incidents of sexual contact against known, adult female victims," according to information provided by the Rochester Police Department. "Contacts included penetration. Williams uses force, violence and threats to maintain control."

Williams is 6-feet, 192 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.